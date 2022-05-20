ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2017, Kris Kolbach chaired a meeting of the Commission on Voter Integrity at St. Anselm College where former Missouri secretary of state Jason Kander said that the commission was “a political strategy” and that New Hampshire’s elections were secure and safe, a sentiment echoed by commission member William Gardner, New Hampshire’s then secretary of state.
The deliberate calling into question of elections and false “political strategy” continues nationwide and is clearly embodied here in New Hampshire through Republican sponsorship of a wide variety of voter suppression bills and blatantly unfair redistricting maps. Just how blind and ill-informed do Republican politicians think we voters, including undeclared and independent ones, are?
Voters in Croydon recently woke up to a vicious attack on public education in their town. When a small minority reduced their school budget by half, residents rallied to vote a second time and restore that budget. The vote was 377 in favor with just two votes in opposition.
On May 12 in Durham, church leaders and many others respectfully demonstrated their support for public education at a meeting of the New Hampshire State Board of Education, publicly protesting the attacks on our public schools that Commissioner of Education Frank Edleblut has helped engineer and supports. This is an attitude toward public education Governor Chris Sununu must also endorse, having appointed Edleblut twice.
Now, Governor Sununu has publicly supported overturning a woman’s right to make a decision that should be left to her and her doctor. What is rarely discussed is the fact that neither scientists, the Pope nor any other religious leader, certainly not New Hampshire’s governor, know precisely when human life begins. “Life’s Edge” by Carl Zimmer offers a recent account describing efforts by scientists to reach consensus on this matter. Even religions offer a variety of views on it.
However, deeply held religious convictions, though unprovable, are powerful motivators leading people of faith to feel empowered and even obligated to confront those whose reasonable beliefs differ from their own. In the United States religion is respected, but not religion of the sort that gave to kings a “divine right” to rule over powerless subjects. Nor should the religious conviction of one citizen, however deeply held, trump the right and reason of another, male or female.
From a moral point of view, one should ask how the politicians who use the issue of abortion as a political strategy can sleep peacefully knowing that their politically motivated actions will inevitably have painful consequences for real people. But only for certain people. It is women’s lives that will be upended if their right to make difficult personal choices is taken from them, not the lives of the men who were surely present when fertilization took place.
New Hampshire voters will often be reminded and have time to thoughtfully consider all of the above in the weeks and months ahead. Politicians, too, should consider with care the fact that painful political strategies have real consequences on people, on voters, and we will not forget this.