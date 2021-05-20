LIKE MANY voters I had heard about the 800+-page “For the People Act” (HR 1/SB 1) and a companion voting bill, The John Lewis Act (HR 4). I knew that these bills had been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and that they will soon be considered by the U.S. Senate. The sponsors believe that the bills are critical to protect our most fundamental right as citizens: our vote.

Given our recent safe and successful 2020 elections, it is reasonable to question why this legislation is necessary. Many states are working hard to pass both outright and subtle voting suppression laws. Opponents of the” For the People Act” are spending millions to oppose it.

On April 20, I attended a 4-hour bipartisan Zoom hearing on the “For the People Act” conducted in Washington, D.C. by the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. Republicans and Democrats gave testimony and asked questions. Our own Secretary of State William Gardner was one of several experts who participated. He spoke in opposition to the act. So, what are some of the key provisions of this bill and why does New Hampshire’s Secretary of State oppose it?

I learned that the “For the People Act” proposes national measures to ensure fair elections by automating secure voter registration across the country and by removing barriers that some states have imposed on voters. The bill implements measures to sensibly reduce long lines and wait times endured by many voters. The bill puts in place measures to end the domination of big money in our politics by requiring identification of large political donors and strengthening the oversight of the Federal Election Commission so that it can effectively enforce the secure election laws already on the books.

The “For the People Act” overhauls the Office of Government Ethics by closing loopholes that allow lobbyists and foreign agents to interfere in elections. The bill also includes measures to protect against gerrymandering and to assure fair and transparent redistricting.

I have learned that the reason that this bill is over 800 pages long is because it addresses a wide variety of similar, long neglected critical issues.

In a recent statement, Secretary of State Gardner said that he opposes the act because it threatens New Hampshire’s first-in-the nation-primary. HR 1 does not threaten our state’s primary.

HR 1 would mandate no excuse absentee voting in every state including New Hampshire. However, as Mr. Gardner has noted again and again, New Hampshire has long been a national leader in voter turnout without no-excuse absentee voting. This is true. However, the 2020 election demonstrated that even greater turnout was fueled by Governor Chris Sununu’s emergency, pandemic-inspired absentee voting order put in place to protect voters’ health. To everyone’s relief and delight, not only was voter health protected, but voter participation increased.

At the hearing in Washington, D.C., Secretary Gardner noted that our state operates according to voting procedures described and mandated by our state Constitution, which was written five years before our U.S. Constitution when our country was largely an agrarian nation. Today, we no longer have hitching posts for horses. We have parking places for cars.

Our 2020 election was one of the safest and most secure in our state and nation’s history and demonstrated that no-excuse absentee voting works well. Why not embrace that healthy change? It was shown to be effective in protecting the integrity of our elections and in increasing voter participation.

A key reason for high voter participation in New Hampshire, according to Mr. Gardner, is voters’ confidence in the integrity of elections. Governor Sununu and Secretary of State Gardner again and again have congratulated New Hampshire on the integrity and high turnout of our 2020 elections. But if our 2020 elections were indeed the most secure and successful in our state and nation’s history, then why have Mr. Gardner and Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan repeatedly spoken against the “For the People Act” and in support of bills making voting more challenging for certain voters such as college students? The fact is that Mr. Gardner, Mr. Scanlon and many New Hampshire Republican representatives and senators have been complicit in reducing trust in what was demonstrably a secure and successful 2020 election.

Polling shows that most U.S. voters support the act. In fact, in a leaked phone call, conservative researcher Kyle McKenzie admitted that his own polling shows that no message [Republicans] can devise effectively counters the argument that billionaires should be prevented from buying elections.

The “For the People Act” addresses serious, long-standing problems and I believe that Secretary of State Gardner needs to embrace it as long-overdue. The survival of our democracy requires the protections that the “For the People Act” provides. Without truly honest and fair elections democracies, including ours, die.

Janet Ward lives in Contoocook.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Nancy Morrison: Who wants a dump next to a state park?

Nancy Morrison: Who wants a dump next to a state park?

I AM New Hampshire. I understand that there is a bill before the state Senate, HB 177, that would protect my and our precious and irreplaceable 68 state parks with a 2-mile buffer zone from any new private or municipal landfill located next door.

Monday, May 17, 2021
Brian Bicknell: NH's community colleges are poised to speed recovery

Brian Bicknell: NH's community colleges are poised to speed recovery

YOU MAY have heard recently that the Community College System of New Hampshire will offer a free class this fall to 2021 New Hampshire high school graduates at any of the state’s seven community colleges. It is a celebration of sorts; it’s a gift to a group of students who’ve had a particula…

Sunday, May 16, 2021
Patrick Hynes: Why is NH’s delegation spending so much money?

Patrick Hynes: Why is NH’s delegation spending so much money?

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Department of Administrative Services reports that state revenues for the month of April were $84.6 million over budget projections. Business taxes were $73.8 million above plan and almost $140 million above the prior year. Unemployment, which spiked to 17% last year, is no…

Friday, May 14, 2021
Joyce Craig: We share opportunity and hardship

Joyce Craig: We share opportunity and hardship

WHEN I BEGAN my second term as Manchester’s mayor in January 2020, I was excited to build on the progress we made during my first term — helping our residents lead better lives with stronger schools, a safer community, good jobs, and a growing economy.

Thursday, May 13, 2021
John B. Sullivan: Wake up New Hampshire before it's too late

John B. Sullivan: Wake up New Hampshire before it's too late

I AM WRITING to address the bill H.R. 1 — the so-called “For the People Act” — that is being debated in the U.S. Senate. As citizens, we are all busy, our lives have been compromised by the pandemic and our lifestyles changed. Amid this, I don’t think the people of our great state know enoug…

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Jeff Dickinson & Ryan Donnelly: Remote meetings opened our democracy

THE PANDEMIC has changed everyone’s lives. To minimize spread of disease and safeguard the health of our fellow citizens, we have had to adapt and reexamine the ways in which we learn, assemble and do business. To that end, this past year the business of local and state government in New Ham…

Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Joseph Mendola: HB 544 embraces the values of New Hampshire

Joseph Mendola: HB 544 embraces the values of New Hampshire

HB 544, now HB 2, eliminates the use of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the discussion of issues of race and the other “isms” we are addressing today. CRT is a toxic theory devoid of facts and draws erroneous conclusions. CRT declares white people as irredeemable racists.