LIKE MANY voters I had heard about the 800+-page “For the People Act” (HR 1/SB 1) and a companion voting bill, The John Lewis Act (HR 4). I knew that these bills had been passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and that they will soon be considered by the U.S. Senate. The sponsors believe that the bills are critical to protect our most fundamental right as citizens: our vote.
Given our recent safe and successful 2020 elections, it is reasonable to question why this legislation is necessary. Many states are working hard to pass both outright and subtle voting suppression laws. Opponents of the” For the People Act” are spending millions to oppose it.
On April 20, I attended a 4-hour bipartisan Zoom hearing on the “For the People Act” conducted in Washington, D.C. by the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. Republicans and Democrats gave testimony and asked questions. Our own Secretary of State William Gardner was one of several experts who participated. He spoke in opposition to the act. So, what are some of the key provisions of this bill and why does New Hampshire’s Secretary of State oppose it?
I learned that the “For the People Act” proposes national measures to ensure fair elections by automating secure voter registration across the country and by removing barriers that some states have imposed on voters. The bill implements measures to sensibly reduce long lines and wait times endured by many voters. The bill puts in place measures to end the domination of big money in our politics by requiring identification of large political donors and strengthening the oversight of the Federal Election Commission so that it can effectively enforce the secure election laws already on the books.
The “For the People Act” overhauls the Office of Government Ethics by closing loopholes that allow lobbyists and foreign agents to interfere in elections. The bill also includes measures to protect against gerrymandering and to assure fair and transparent redistricting.
I have learned that the reason that this bill is over 800 pages long is because it addresses a wide variety of similar, long neglected critical issues.
In a recent statement, Secretary of State Gardner said that he opposes the act because it threatens New Hampshire’s first-in-the nation-primary. HR 1 does not threaten our state’s primary.
HR 1 would mandate no excuse absentee voting in every state including New Hampshire. However, as Mr. Gardner has noted again and again, New Hampshire has long been a national leader in voter turnout without no-excuse absentee voting. This is true. However, the 2020 election demonstrated that even greater turnout was fueled by Governor Chris Sununu’s emergency, pandemic-inspired absentee voting order put in place to protect voters’ health. To everyone’s relief and delight, not only was voter health protected, but voter participation increased.
At the hearing in Washington, D.C., Secretary Gardner noted that our state operates according to voting procedures described and mandated by our state Constitution, which was written five years before our U.S. Constitution when our country was largely an agrarian nation. Today, we no longer have hitching posts for horses. We have parking places for cars.
Our 2020 election was one of the safest and most secure in our state and nation’s history and demonstrated that no-excuse absentee voting works well. Why not embrace that healthy change? It was shown to be effective in protecting the integrity of our elections and in increasing voter participation.
A key reason for high voter participation in New Hampshire, according to Mr. Gardner, is voters’ confidence in the integrity of elections. Governor Sununu and Secretary of State Gardner again and again have congratulated New Hampshire on the integrity and high turnout of our 2020 elections. But if our 2020 elections were indeed the most secure and successful in our state and nation’s history, then why have Mr. Gardner and Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan repeatedly spoken against the “For the People Act” and in support of bills making voting more challenging for certain voters such as college students? The fact is that Mr. Gardner, Mr. Scanlon and many New Hampshire Republican representatives and senators have been complicit in reducing trust in what was demonstrably a secure and successful 2020 election.
Polling shows that most U.S. voters support the act. In fact, in a leaked phone call, conservative researcher Kyle McKenzie admitted that his own polling shows that no message [Republicans] can devise effectively counters the argument that billionaires should be prevented from buying elections.
The “For the People Act” addresses serious, long-standing problems and I believe that Secretary of State Gardner needs to embrace it as long-overdue. The survival of our democracy requires the protections that the “For the People Act” provides. Without truly honest and fair elections democracies, including ours, die.