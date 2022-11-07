OVER THE past few years, there have been many conversations about what is next for the Sununu Youth Services Center. The state’s only juvenile correctional treatment facility has been the subject of controversy. Amidst all the turmoil, however, it seems we have lost sight of the kids and their immediate needs. Who are these kids and what do they need?

The controversy does not change the need to provide high-level care and treatment to the state’s most vulnerable kids. Residential programs are costly and the frequent disruptions to a child’s life and education often prove to be a major obstacle to their progress, as opposed to a catalyst for change. The challenges associated with helping these kids will not go away once the debate about the location and size of a program are settled.

Jason M. Taylor is the assistant child advocate with the state Office of the Child Advocate. He lives in Manchester with his two children..

Karoline Leavitt: I'll champion NH's small businesses

WHEN GOV. Chris Sununu endorsed my campaign, he said, “Washington is broken, and it won’t get fixed if we keep sending the same people back there.” I couldn’t agree more — and that’s exactly why I decided to run for Congress in the first place.

Rep. Chris Pappas: Serving the people of New Hampshire

WHEN PEOPLE ask me what the best part of being in Congress is, I tell them it’s when I get on the plane to come back home to New Hampshire each week. That’s because I serve the people of New Hampshire, not party leaders in Washington, and it’s by listening to you that I understand the challe…

Maurice Regan: Fear and loathing canvassing on the campaign trail

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE House of Representatives is, per capita, one of the largest legislative bodies in the world. My town of Pembroke has a population of more than 7,000 and has two representatives. If this were the ratio at the federal level, there would be more than 90,000 members of Congress…

Thad Riley: I believe in Bolduc, he believes in NH

I’VE SPENT this past year on the campaign trail running for governor. From Colebrook to Rindge to Gilford to Hampton to Franconia to Pelham and everywhere else in between, I met thousands of Granite Staters. I’ve been inspired, concerned, and motivated into action by their stories, and it ha…

Raymond Buckley: Vote for fighters, vote for Democrats

IN JUST a few short days, Granite Staters from the North Country to the Seacoast have the opportunity to elect strong, responsible leaders who represent our Granite State values. Whether in our federal offices, Executive Council, or state legislature we can elect leaders who will fight for N…

Rep. Steven Smith: Democrats have only snake oil to sell

THE BIZARRE and dangerous rhetoric of New Hampshire Democratic candidates for office and the state Democratic Party are a disservice to voters. You deserve to see the full picture. For months, the Democratic messaging machine has latched on to far-fetched, if not fabricated, talking points t…

Carl Anderson: Gatsas delivered for my town

THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL is vitally important to the New Hampshire way of governance. The function of the council, oversimplified, is to control the purse strings of the state budget. The Executive Council must approve nearly all budgeted expenditures by state departments. They also approve app…

Robert J. Lynn: Vote 'Yes' on Question 1

WHEN NEW HAMPSHIRE voters go to the polls on November 8th, they will not only be choosing the persons who fill important federal, state, and county elected positions. At the end of the ballot, voters also will be presented with two constitutional amendment questions. I write to address Question 1.