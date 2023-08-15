THE New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute recently released a study modeling the effects of state business tax cuts on revenue. They found that the cuts resulted in less revenue. But there’s a problem: the fact that the tax cuts may have reduced revenue does not make them bad policy.

We need to look at whether the tax cuts helped Granite State citizens. The study did not attempt to isolate the impact of New Hampshire’s recent tax cuts or to look at data from other states.

Jason Sorens is a member of the senior research faculty at the American Institute for Economic Research. He lives in Amherst.

