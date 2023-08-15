THE New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute recently released a study modeling the effects of state business tax cuts on revenue. They found that the cuts resulted in less revenue. But there’s a problem: the fact that the tax cuts may have reduced revenue does not make them bad policy.
We need to look at whether the tax cuts helped Granite State citizens. The study did not attempt to isolate the impact of New Hampshire’s recent tax cuts or to look at data from other states.
Those data show a link between business tax rates on the one hand and investment and wages on the other. The most recent high-quality, peer-reviewed studies of state business income taxes find that state business taxes reduce investment, wages, employment, and innovation. (Only one of these three articles was cited in the study, which mostly cherry-picked non-peer-reviewed research from the early 2000s.)
There’s no reason to think New Hampshire is somehow unique: we probably also benefit from higher investment, wages, employment, and innovation because of business tax cuts.
The Fiscal Policy Institute study claimed that transfers to low-income households are a more effective means of stimulating demand than business tax cuts. But stimulating demand is the last thing our economy needs! We’re still dealing with an inflationary hangover from federal stimulus.
Business tax cuts are a strategy to increase an economy’s productivity. If they work, they increase growth and reduce inflation.
Did they work?
Prior work shows that New Hampshire’s economy is closely comparable to Massachusetts’, much more so than any other state. So if we want to look at the effects of the recent cuts specifically, the best way to do so is to compare New Hampshire’s economic performance before and after the cuts to Massachusetts. New Hampshire’s cuts began in 2015 and continued in stages through 2023.
I used data on real, inflation-adjusted personal income from the Bureau of Economic Analysis to compare the two states over the periods 2009 to 2015, before the tax cuts, and 2015 to 2021, the most recent data available for the tax-cut period.
Before tax cuts, New Hampshire’s personal income grew by 14%, compared to Massachusetts’ growth of 18%. Since the tax cuts began, New Hampshire income has grown by 24%, while Massachusetts has grown by only 19%.
Thus, New Hampshire’s growth has sped up since the tax cuts, and it has passed Massachusetts after having lagged behind in prior years.
This evidence alone does not prove that the tax cuts helped New Hampshire’s economy because other factors could have been at play, but in combination with the high-quality economic evidence on state business taxes, it gives us a reason to lean toward that hypothesis.
The revenue study also ignored the unique impact of New Hampshire’s Business Enterprise Tax (BET). The base for this tax is mostly composed of the wages and benefits paid by New Hampshire businesses. When coming up with what they can pay their workers, New Hampshire businesses have to plan for paying the BET. The more they pay in wages, the more BET they pay. Therefore, the BET reduces New Hampshire workers’ wages almost dollar for dollar.
Finally, the revenue study repeated the partisan, populist talking point that the highest-earning businesses in New Hampshire are based out of state, as if this were a reason not to cut their taxes. But the fact that these businesses could easily choose to invest elsewhere is the very reason to fear that high tax rates will scare them away. A small state like New Hampshire simply cannot afford a high business profits tax: it’s too easy for businesses to leave.
Fortunately, New Hampshire’s leadership has coalesced around a moderate-tax strategy to keep Granite State businesses competitive. Business tax cuts may not have increased government revenue but in the process did something much more important, increasing personal incomes.
Jason Sorens is a member of the senior research faculty at the American Institute for Economic Research. He lives in Amherst.
MUCH has been written about the benefit states receive from the CHIPS Act. A $52 billion investment in America’s semiconductor industry, this legislation promises to bring new high tech jobs to New Hampshire. While the CHIPS Act was a great first step in restoring a balanced and resilient su…
STATES up and down the East Coast are currently involved in projects to remove lost or abandoned fishing nets, crab pots, and lobster traps. The abandoned gear continues to catch lobsters and other marine animals who eventually starve to death and become bait to attract other creatures who t…
WE ARE bombarded daily with a cesspool of disinformation from the media, White House, and Democrats in Congress. Their constant false accusations, invented scandals, investigations, and public persecution of a former president is tedious.