SCAN THE LOCAL HEADLINES each morning and it’s likely you’ve considered dining in restaurants to be a risky endeavor. Almost daily there is a story about a restaurant closing due to COVID. And of the dozen locations cited in “Special Notices Regarding Potential Community Exposure” since Labor Day, 10 have been restaurants. It’s understandable to be concerned.
As an employee of a restaurant, I spend countless hours inside of one — at our bar talking with guests and interacting with employees — yet I am not concerned in the least. It’s not that I have “COVID fatigue” or have stopped taking the virus seriously. On the contrary, I know firsthand just how serious we take our guest and employee safety. I have in-depth knowledge of the hundreds of thousands of dollars my company has spent in the last six months to ensure safety.
But also understand the rationale behind those headlines I read each morning.
The main reason for the special notices issued by the state and subsequent media coverage is the public health definition of “close contact” with someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19. The CDC defines a close contact as, “someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period.”
The New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services is more stringent, defining a close contact as, “someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 10 minutes.”
The special notices are not being issued because restaurants are more dangerous than a retail shop, gas station, or box store checkout counter. Rather, people are simply more likely to spend more than 10 minutes near someone in a restaurant.
In fact, the state’s contact tracing plan specifically states the following:
“DPHS does not notify other individuals who may have been present in the same area as someone with COVID-19 but was not known to have close contact, such as in a store or other public venue.” In other words, it’s not that there’s no risk in stores it’s simply that nobody is notifying you of that risk because of the 10-minute threshold.
The state’s contact tracing plan continues, “DHHS will issue public notifications when a contact investigation determines that not all individuals who may have had close contact can be identified and personally notified by public health officials.”
In other words, public notices are only issued when you’re within 6 feet of others for longer than 10 minutes, without knowing contact information. That doesn’t mean there was transmission of the virus in the restaurant. There has only been one outbreak in a licensed New Hampshire food establishment in 2020, and that involved blatant violation of multiple industry guidelines. Every other restaurant that has been the subject of a public health notice simply has had an employee or guest test positive after having been at the establishment. It’s believed in each case that the person contracted the virus outside of the restaurant, either at home or in a private social setting.
The employees and guests behind these cases have families, friends and lives outside of restaurants. They have kids in schools and playing sports. They travel, get haircuts, have dentist appointments and go to the gym. But you won’t read about those countless risk factors in tomorrow’s headlines because most of your interactions mandate contact info, while stopping in for a quick bite or a beer does not. Bars may be the last bastion of anonymous enjoyment, and we’re taking it on the chin for it. Because of this, bars and restaurants will likely require contact info from guests very soon. This should help contact tracing efforts and eliminate the need for these DHHS public notices that are so damaging to restaurant livelihoods.
Restaurants are not dangerous. In Gov. Chris Sununu’s September 24th presentation of contact tracing data, he said restaurants “are currently not a source of widespread transmission.” Dr. Beth Daly, head of New Hampshire’s contact tracing, stated, “We’re not seeing any outbreaks associated with public settings, such as retail stores and services, and restaurants.” She said less than 6% of close contacts came from all workplaces combined and that the vast majority of close contacts were in households.
None of this information implies anything wrong with our state’s contact tracing plan or the resulting public health notices. Our state is handling the pandemic better than we could hope for, and state government, state health officials, and the general public have done a commendable job balancing our safety and economy. It would be easy to point the finger at media sensationalism, but that’s misleading. The media has a duty to inform us about these safety notices.
What’s lacking is awareness of the public health process and how our personal decisions impact an entire industry. If someone with symptoms or known exposure dines out, they jeopardize the livelihood of restaurant workers. If we all commit to safe practices — staying home when you are sick and wearing masks — it will do a lot to help.