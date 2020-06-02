THE RESTAURANT industry employs over 10% of New Hampshire workers and is the largest contributor to the state budget of any business segment. Our impact is not only fiscal. The National Restaurant Association (NRA) reports that half of Americans have worked in food service. We teach kids about work ethic and personal responsibility, and impart universally-applicable customer service skills. In addition to your morning coffee and dinner out, we are your kid’s teacher’s rent subsidy and your plow guy’s truck payment. The industry’s impact is sprawling, and so too would be the fallout from its collapse.
I think it’s clear we need to have a difficult discussion about how to prevent that collapse as it’s seemingly imminent. Fifty-six percent of New Hampshire restaurants were already closed by April 16, according to a recent NRA survey and 70% of respondents in a New York Times restaurant survey said they would never reopen if they could not do so by July. We need to face this head on, straight away, because as an industry we are sinking fast.
Our ability to take necessary, yet cautious steps forward is already on full display. When Gov. Chris Sununu issued “Stay-At-Home 2.0” guidelines on May 1st, the restaurant industry sprang into action. Thousands of employees enrolled in and completed a new ServSafe COVID-19 Precautions Training course before a single table was sat. Sanitizing stations were installed. CDC warning signs were posted. By Phase 1 launch, we were prepared to protect everyone, guests and staff alike. We care immensely about our patrons, but without healthy staff, we cannot serve. These team members are not just like family, they often are our family. As a responsible operator, you simply do not willingly put your team in harm’s way if you’re worth the salt you sprinkle on your fries.
Phase 2 guidance has already been approved by the Governor’s Economic Re-Opening Task Force. It closely adheres to all CDC guidelines, and offers a comprehensive outline for safe service to guests indoors while maintaining a safe work environment. Our staff will continue to be screened for symptoms, our party size will be limited, our tables will be distanced, and all surfaces will be sanitized.
Scientists agree that COVID-19 cannot be contracted through ingestion. Instead, respiration is key. Fresh air rates are a critical health concern. This is why state health officials accepted outdoor dining in the first place. It’s also why restaurants are uniquely suited to begin indoor service to the public. Thanks to our very expensive hood systems, the average restaurant has double the fresh air rate of the average office building, and much greater fresh air rates than homes, according to the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air-Conditioning Engineers. Residential homes commonly have the most energy efficiency, and thus the poorest air quality of most indoor structures.
And while the rest of the world has increased its “energy efficiency” down to a near-zero rate of fresh air to save on energy costs — to the detriment of indoor air quality — our industry has maintained the ventilation necessary to remove the heat, smoke and carbon produced by multiple ovens, fryolators, and grills. This results in enough air replacement every 8 to 10 minutes to provide fresh air for the entire building. This is an industry standard, and we have the energy bills to prove it. Restaurant ventilation is by no means riskier than other indoor spaces.
I value humanity over economics and would gladly exchange public health for financial profit if that were a realistic trade-off. But they go hand-in-hand. If we’re going to last as a people, as an economy, and as a nation through this pandemic, we’ll need businesses to safely operate. We need to welcome and encourage public health and safety officials to guide industry, and we’re best to abide by those guidelines. What we cannot do is point fingers at everything we disagree with, while nothing moves forward and everything falls apart. Luckily, this is New Hampshire and we’re better than that.
We’ve already laid out guidelines for most industries. I commend the work of the Re-Opening Task Force, and the health officials they’ve reported to in the process. None of these jobs are easy, yet they’ve excelled at laying out thorough guidelines. But a plan is only as good as the follow-through, and it’s time to move forward. Let’s begin Phase 2 for restaurants in early June.