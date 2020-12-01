CONGREGATE SETTINGS is the term public health officials use to describe the places where people meet, and where community spread takes place. Many people incorrectly assume the riskiest gathering places must be public-facing, such as schools, polling places, churches, and restaurants. And since we’re all reading about restaurants in headlines daily, it’s only human to assume they must be very risky.
But your neighborhood Halloween party was a congregate setting, and the spike we’re seeing in New Hampshire could very well be a result of it. And your Thanksgiving meal could also be a congregate setting.
As you decide how to spend your holiday, it’s important to understand some of the risk factors of transmission: length of time of exposure to an infected person; distance between individuals; wearing of face coverings; quality of ventilation.
All of these are important variables impacting the risk of viral transmission. And all of them help us understand why congregating in private settings tends to be riskier than in restaurants. You probably won’t be wearing a mask to greet family at your grandmother’s doorway. Your holiday table won’t be set according to guidelines developed by health officials. And unless you’re very well off, you won’t run a kitchen ventilation system capable of full air replacement of your entire home within minutes. You’ll be lucky to crack a window without upsetting a relative in New England.
It should be no surprise then that when the state Department of Public Health presented their contact-tracing data from the first six months of the pandemic, they were clear that the vast majority of viral spread occurs within households. There is a litany of precautions that professional food service workers are taking each and every day. While I’m sure your Aunt Betty is a lovely lady, I doubt she’ll take her temperature before she begins cooking. She won’t consult with a list of OSHA-approved sanitizers to clean her kitchen. And she probably hasn’t been trained on viral mitigation strategies as every restaurant employee in New Hampshire must be.
The reason you keep seeing restaurants in the headlines isn’t because they’re unsafe. Rather, the reason is that there is an entire network of safeguards that have been in place for years to ensure they are safe. New Hampshire has 16 health inspection jurisdictions all actively enforcing COVID-19 precautions. The state Liquor Enforcement Bureau has officially added adherence to viral precautionary guidelines to their enforcement duties. Fire chiefs and police officers regularly ensure compliance of a variety of safety codes, including those in the governor’s food service industry guidelines. And none of them are going to cite you for being unsafe in your kitchen or dining room this holiday season. But they are all watching restaurants for you.
Similarly, if you catch COVID-19 from your brother-in-law who just flew home or your nephew on break from college, it would hardly make a headline. And if that brother-in-law or nephew stopped at a bar for a drink on the way to your house, your family still wouldn’t be newsworthy. But that bar would make the news.
None of that is to say you should scrap your holiday traditions for 2020, or trust that all bars and restaurants are safe. Rather, we should be cautious about all interactions right now. Educate yourself on the guidance for both public and private gathering places, and make smart decisions that will keep you and your family safe. As a restaurant employee, I live and breathe this caution every day.
It’s worth noting that NH doesn’t truly have “bars” per se, we have restaurants that may have a bar. This is due to state regulations that impose food minimums as a percentage of sales, food menu selections, and similar requirements that many other states do not. While this may seem like a trivial distinction, it’s important when considering the impact of ventilation. Without a kitchen, bars do not need to constantly pump out the heat, smoke, grease, and fumes that commercial cooking creates. Therefore, they are not pumping in fresh, filtered replacement air that restaurants must. It’s worth considering this when choosing an establishment.
Maybe now simply isn’t the time to frequent a place whose menu consists of a fluff sandwich, Pop-Tart, and bag of Fritos. There are dedicated, conscientious food service professionals waiting anxiously to serve you, and we know we can do so safely.