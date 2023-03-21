NEW HAMPSHIRE’s Community Mental Health Centers are requesting that policymakers and budget writers increase Medicaid reimbursement rates in a meaningful way in 2023. The 10 nonprofit centers that make up the community-based mental health system provide critical services to more than 60,000 Granite State citizens in our state every year. But the shortage in the workforce pipeline has reached a crisis level: we cannot hire the staff we need, and retain the dedicated staff we already have, without a significant rate increase this year.

Our mental health centers rely on Medicaid for 80% to 90% of our revenue — unlike other health care providers who may be similarly challenged with workforce shortages but who have other sources of income available to them. The underlying Medicaid fee schedule has had few rate increases over the years, and New Hampshire has one of the lowest Medicaid reimbursement rates in the nation.

Jay Couture is president and CEO of Seacoast Mental Health Center in Portsmouth. She lives in Rye.

