IT IS well understood that China poses the single greatest geopolitical threat to our national security and freedom for the next century. And, while the COVID-19 pandemic has been disastrous in many ways, there is one small aspect of this terrible nightmare that can be seen as a sort of blessing, a positive, a massive wake up call. The corruption and deceit of the ruling communist regime has been exposed for what it is — an evil empire bent on world domination that lies to its own people and the world. The mask has been ripped off.

COVID-19 has now focused the world on China’s deceit; the fact that the regime engaged in a massive cover-up. The Chinese knew that the virus could be transmitted between humans as early as Dec. 6, yet they chose to conceal this fact from the world until Jan. 20, a span of more than six weeks! Meanwhile, they gathered up and hoarded medical supplies for their own use and persecuted those brave doctors who tried to warn of the danger — badly handicapping the world in responding to the virus and leading to hundreds of thousands of needless deaths.

Not surprisingly, these actions have caused Americans to intensify our focus on the intent and dangers posed by the Chinese regime. As a result, we are becoming increasingly alarmed by the threat that China poses — and on so many dimensions: their military build-up, the theft of intellectual property, rampant espionage, unfair trade policies, the vulnerability of our supply chain and more.

In addition to the threat, we have also become dangerously dependent on China. As our large corporations have increasingly ‘outsourced’ jobs to China, we have dismantled U.S. capabilities in entire industries. Take pharmaceuticals, America is just now awakening to the fact that nearly all of our generic drugs are made in China, as well as 100 percent of other critical medical supplies such as Vitamin C and penicillin. If China were to shut off supply of these components today, our medical system would be facing life-threatening shortages in less than two weeks.

Thankfully, we are beginning to wake up. We need to identify broad categories of critical industries and ensure that we are not dependent on China or other nations for our supply. We need to enforce standards of fair trade and prosecute those who engage in corporate espionage. We need to require that Chinese companies abide by rules of financial disclosure and transparency. We need to enforce tough sanctions on the theft of intellectual property and shut down Chinese access to our research and institutions in such critical areas as bioscience, artificial intelligence, technology, weapons systems and more.

Yet, even if we do all these things, it will not be enough. We must come to an awakening, a realization that China is not our friend. We live in a dangerous world, and the Chinese Communist regime is truly a force for evil, with a set of values that are antithetical to those that we hold sacred. We live in free society and value human life and dignity.

In contrast, China severely stamps out human freedom, dictating where people can live, what jobs they can take and if they are even allowed to travel. The government monitors all communication, restricting access as it sees fit and punishing those who dissent. Now, even creating a “social credit score” system to track the extent to which citizens engage in behaviors that obey the totalitarian government and doling out rewards and punishments in accordance to their obedience.

China also persecutes its religious minorities, imprisoning more than one million people in concentration camps, including the Uyghur Muslims and followers of the Falun Gong religion. In almost unbelievable fashion, the regime also engages in organ harvesting. They have created a whole industry devoted to the extraction of organs, such as livers and kidneys, from living individuals in these concentration camps and then use these organs for resale and transplant. Meanwhile, leaving the donor victims to die. These are practices that shock the human conscience.

So, as we reflect on the disastrous pandemic that we are now experiencing, we can be thankful in one small way. The world is now becoming awakened to the character and intent of the Chinese regime. The utter lack of honesty and transparency and the regime’s self-interested actions during COVID-19 have caused us to focus on the greater threats and dangers posed by China writ large, leading to one conclusion: China, ruled by a corrupt totalitarian regime bent on world domination, poses a mortal threat to our national security and freedom. We must resolve to take all necessary actions to ensure the military, economic and moral superiority of the United States for future generations.

Jay Lucas is an entrepreneur based in Portsmouth. He is chairman of The Lucas Group and author of “American Sunshine: Rays of Hope and Opportunity.”

Thursday, May 28, 2020
