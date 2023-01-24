ON MARCH 9, 2010, I quit drinking. I had just been arrested for my second DUI and I knew my life had to change. I went to my first AA meeting and listened to stories of addiction, homelessness, lost jobs and estrangement from families. I didn’t see “failures,” “losers,” or “addicts,”I saw people committed to changing their lives, and helping others.
With the loving support of my family and friends, my own fog began to clear and I saw a new path. I promised I would devote my life to serving others.
I have a great deal of empathy for those who are struggling, especially those on our streets. Why? Because it could have been me.
I began working in advocacy and public policy, and was fortunate to join my passion for causes like veterans care, addiction and mental health with my professional positions, advancing bipartisan policy that helped address these issues through a divided Congress.
I then worked at a national nonprofit seeking to assist patients and families impacted by the addiction epidemic. I worked with stakeholders from around the country to develop and promote evidence-based practices with the goal of one day ending addiction as a major health condition.
In 2020, after years of effort to overcome my past mistakes, I was sworn in to our armed forces. Today, I’m honored to serve our state and country as an infantry officer in the Army National Guard.
Around this time I met my wife, a woman who challenges me to be better while reminding me to stop and smell the roses. My wife’s story is not unlike that of prior immigrants to Manchester who came in search of the American dream and worked in the mills that helped build our city. She emigrated from Peru in 2005 and worked hard to help provide for her family. She learned English, earned a degree in business management, and is now working towards her citizenship in fulfillment of her childhood aspiration.
It’s a story repeated every day in Manchester. It is seen in our vibrant and diverse immigrant communities, and in our school district, where more than 50 languages are spoken.
I currently work at Catholic Charities in Manchester, where I support Liberty House, a transitional living program for homeless veterans, and New Generation, a transitional home providing shelter and support for pregnant and parenting women.
Along my personal and professional path, I’ve learned lessons in leadership, the importance of listening, being honest, and possessing integrity. These characteristics allow a leader to build consensus and offer pragmatic, bipartisan solutions. I have had to make difficult decisions, and choose the harder right over the easier wrong.
In the coming year, Manchester has a similar choice. There are four key issues facing our city: homelessness, public safety, economic development and education.
To address the issues of homelessness and public safety, we need to take a holistic approach. This would include working with stakeholders to confront addiction and mental health, tackling the grave issue of violent crime, supporting and bolstering our police and fire departments, fighting for bail reform, along with enforcing our ordinances and providing more affordable and transitional housing. We must address the homeless crisis with empathy, creating opportunity for those in need, while expecting accountability for those impacted.
On economic development, Manchester has to become more business-friendly, reducing burdensome regulations in order to encourage growth. Our citizens, facing a variety of economic concerns, need a break, and deserve a tax cut. We cannot spend money we don’t have while hiking taxes to compensate. We can, however, better prioritize our spending to meet our needs.
In education, we should encourage innovation, protect parental rights and make sure that with fewer enrolled children in public schools we stop the cycle of spending more and start spending better.
To respond to these challenges, one thing is clear — we need a new perspective in City Hall. We need a leader who can speak to our diverse interests, and to the range of stakeholders serving our city. We need someone who can lead by example, and bring people together while offering a vision for the future.
Our choice is clear. Do we wish to usher in a new era in city government? One that solves problems, and promises an even brighter day for our Queen City; an effort rooted in a common interest — a Manchester that works for us all. Or do we wish to continue with the status quo while challenges go unmet?
I’m realistic about the obstacles we face, but I am optimistic about our future because I have lived a life where failure need not be final. I have a deep and abiding love for our city, and I believe her strength comes from you, and from your resilience. The choice is ours.
Manchester’s Jay Ruais is a member of the Army National Guard. References to his military profession and service does not imply endorsement by the Dept. of the Army or the Dept. of Defense.
THIS JAN. 22 we should be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade; instead, our country is confronting a stark reality in which younger generations have fewer rights than the last and one in three Americans no longer have the right to safe, legal abortion in their home state.
RECENTLY, I read an article in the New Hampshire Union Leader published Dec. 14, 2022, written by reporter Mark Haywood. The title of Mark’s article is what caught my eye “Hotels seek tax breaks over COVID restrictions”, the sub-title was “Parties to suit ask state Supreme Court to decide wh…
IN 2016, advocates for persons with mental illness and those dealing with addiction, including the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association, declared that Medicaid expansion was the most important proposal the state General Court would consider that year.
In late December, as many in New Hampshire were making plans to celebrate the end of the year and spend time with loved ones, two of New Hampshire’s most prominent citizens were in Washington, D.C., voting to put those seeking asylum in danger. The U.S. Senate was voting on a budget proposal…
OUR OLD MAN of the Mountain is 20 years gone, but the changes we’ll see in the face of New Hampshire in the next 20 may relegate his era to the history books as quaintly as the USS Raleigh emblazoned on our state seal and flag. A trifecta of challenges are headed our way: the lack of afforda…
EACH YEAR as we reflect on Dr. King’s legacy, the nation and local communities find moments of harmony and peace as we remember what it means to be unified as citizens of this world. Like many other world leaders who came before and after him, Dr. Martin Luther King reminded us that our diff…