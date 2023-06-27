THE Democratic National Committee’s primary calendar blunder is a golden opportunity for Golden State Gov. Gavin Newsom. New Hampshire will hold its first-in-the-nation primary as required by our state law.
The DNC has punted — yet again until September — on whether we will have a sanctioned early primary. Rather than diminish the New Hampshire primary, the DNC’s missteps are giving the first-in-the-nation primary more influence, not less, by exposing an unpopular president to a potentially humiliating and consequential vote here — but only if someone of stature is willing to take the leap and stun the political establishment with a win among the snowdrifts of a Granite State winter.
There is a New Hampshire on-ramp to the nomination. The president is weak by every metric, including abysmal national polling numbers and a robust majority of even Democrats opposed to him running again. The DNC is hiding the teetering president from debates, an echo of its egregious manipulation of the race in 2016, when they poorly scheduled or suppressed debates until activists from all three primary campaigns in New Hampshire revolted and a second prime-time, pre-primary debate was held on the eve of a contest that resoundingly went to the challenger of the establishment pick.
This dire state of affairs for a limping President Biden, and willfully blind political elites sheltering him, has given unexpected oxygen to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is taking as much as 20% of votes against a sitting president, despite fringe views on public health.
Imagine if a more mainstream candidate mounts a challenge? The polls would instantly scramble. Someone fresh and new and young could inspire, in the way President Barack Obama did. It would be less a vote against President Donald Trump than a vote for new leadership and a new chapter in America.
As a Wall Street Journal headline aptly stated recently: “Consensus in Divided Nation: Voters Dread a Rerun of 2020.” We are barreling fast towards that dreaded rerun and the likely depression in turnout could be decisive.
Malaise is the word that comes to mind. Remember, the president only won the Electoral College with 77,000 votes. And President Trump’s supporters are mad as hell and aren’t going to take it anymore, to paraphrase the famous line from the film “Network”. Trump voters see serial prosecutions as political persecution. Anger is a powerful motivator. President Biden and his agenda are at grave electoral risk.
Come early next year, the conditions for a Senator Gene McCarthy moment in New Hampshire are ripe to change the trajectory of the race. In 1968, a similarly aloof President Lyndon Johnson didn’t put his name on the ballot here. When the poetry-writing, anti-war marching McCarthy nipping incredibly close at LBJ’s heels with 42% of the vote, the younger Kennedy’s father entered the race, and LBJ declined reelection. A brutal loss or near-loss by President Biden to a credible challenger in New Hampshire could launch a domino effect into the ensuing primaries — if, of course, Biden doesn’t go gracefully as LBJ did when the writing was on the wall.
We need a dynamic and bright candidate like Gov. Gavin Newsom to step into the breach. Why Newsom? Beyond his executive experience as a mayor and the governor of the nation’s largest state and ability to fundraise massively, Newsom can go toe-to-toe on policy on hostile ground — just witness the recent masterful interview-turned-debate with Fox News star Sean Hannity. It was a stark and incredibly striking contrast to President Biden’s dimming faculties of speech, mobility, and memory, which are painful to witness.
A candidate who can hold his own in the lion’s den of Fox News would be more adept at debating a preternaturally spry Trump or a combative Governor Ron DeSantis (should the later regain traction). Indeed, what could be a preview of a contest of a new generation of leaders, Newsom readily agreed to debate his ideological foil, DeSantis of Florida, on Fox.
While Newsom may lose some New Hampshire independents and Democrats with his recent proposed constitutional amendment on guns, the electorate clearly is hungry for a new face and a new vision. There is an enthusiasm vacuum in our party the size of California. We need a new chapter of leadership not anchored by broadly unpopular men who came of age in the late-1950s.
As an inspiring and thoughtful young governor, Gavin has nothing to lose and the American people have everything to gain. Please run.
