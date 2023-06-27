THE Democratic National Committee’s primary calendar blunder is a golden opportunity for Golden State Gov. Gavin Newsom. New Hampshire will hold its first-in-the-nation primary as required by our state law.

The DNC has punted — yet again until September — on whether we will have a sanctioned early primary. Rather than diminish the New Hampshire primary, the DNC’s missteps are giving the first-in-the-nation primary more influence, not less, by exposing an unpopular president to a potentially humiliating and consequential vote here — but only if someone of stature is willing to take the leap and stun the political establishment with a win among the snowdrifts of a Granite State winter.

Jay Surdukowski is an attorney living in Concord.

Mike Castaldo: This may be America's greatest achievement so far

