NEW AND GROWING families have a lot on their plate in New Hampshire. Far too often working moms and women of color experience complications from pregnancy or delivery, and they are unable to get the care they need.
America has the highest maternal mortality in the industrial world. Hundreds of lives are claimed by this crisis every year, many of these are moms of color and moms in our rural communities, and that number has been increasing for the past 20 years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports nearly two-thirds of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable. Black mothers are 3 to 4 times more likely to die a pregnancy-related death than white mothers. That’s not right.
Congress has the opportunity to tackle the crisis head on. The end of the year provides a real opportunity to improve the health of moms and children nationwide through bipartisan, affordable, and commonsense solutions. At the center of this work is the “Momnibus Act,” which would invest in addressing the social determinants of health contributing to maternal mortality, including by strengthening the perinatal workforce and providing health care workers with the tools and training necessary to confront discriminatory and biased practices. Additionally, Congress could guarantee 12-month of postpartum Medicaid coverage to new moms nationwide, which would help an estimated 720,000 additional people.
To further protect families, Congress should also pass broader measures to strengthen Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and to ensure mothers and children have the health care they need to thrive. This includes guaranteeing 12 months of coverage for kids on Medicaid and CHIP and permanently reauthorizing CHIP funding. As the COVID-19 public health emergency comes to a close, millions of people are at risk of losing coverage without careful intervention. Safeguarding these measures will help ensure children and their families do not lose their insurance because of paperwork or other preventable reasons. This is critical for maintaining insured levels, reducing churn, improving health, and reducing administrative burden for states.
Because the Medicaid and CHIP programs are important sources of insurance coverage for people of color, these measures are important tools to reduce racial inequities in care and save children and mother’s lives in our state.
Jayme H. Simões is chair of Protect Our Care NH and lives in Concord.
IT HAS finally come to pass and fate works in mysteriously wonderful ways. We learned Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is stepping down on the same night Donald Trump announced his intention to run again for president.
IN HER recent contribution to New Hampshire Voices, Representative Nutting-Wong insisted that those who are proud of the “extreme” pro-life platform have “no place in the State House” but I would argue that those who either don’t read the laws we write or don’t understand them have no place …
AFTER Thanksgiving, with families getting together fresh in mind, now is an appropriate time to discuss how our current long-term care system is failing many of us. Too often, older people and adults with physical disabilities cannot access the care they need due to the current system being …
WE. What a great word! Defined as “used by a speaker to refer to himself or herself and one or more other people considered together.” In fact, it is one of the best two-letter words in our language. It is non-discriminatory, non-racial, selfless and inclusive. It can refer to two, two hundr…