NEW AND GROWING families have a lot on their plate in New Hampshire. Far too often working moms and women of color experience complications from pregnancy or delivery, and they are unable to get the care they need.

America has the highest maternal mortality in the industrial world. Hundreds of lives are claimed by this crisis every year, many of these are moms of color and moms in our rural communities, and that number has been increasing for the past 20 years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports nearly two-thirds of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable. Black mothers are 3 to 4 times more likely to die a pregnancy-related death than white mothers. That’s not right.

Jayme H. Simões is chair of Protect Our Care NH and lives in Concord.

