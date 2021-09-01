I KNOW I’m not alone, people from all walks of life are struggling to afford the high cost of health care in this country. Far too many are forced to make impossible choices between accessing lifesaving prescription drugs or putting food on the table or paying rent.

Millions of people in places like Florida, Texas, and Georgia are locked out of affordable coverage because of state leaders’ refusal to expand Medicaid. Others are just struggling to afford health care premiums and are delaying or forgoing essential care because of cost. And our nation’s seniors and people with disabilities are still denied vision, dental and hearing coverage.

In New Hampshire, as many as 25% of residents report that they did not fill a prescription due to cost. The average annual cost of brand name prescription drugs in New Hampshire jumped by 58% between 2012 and 2017, while Granite Staters’ annual income increased by only 13%.

It does not have to be this way.

That’s why I recently joined the “Protect Our Care” nationwide bus tour in Concord to demonstrate the urgent need for lowering health costs, expanding coverage, and reducing racial inequities in care. We discussed the awful choices that our neighbors are forced to make due to the runaway cost of prescription drugs.

In the coming weeks, President Joe Biden and members of Congress have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to finally take action to transform health care for millions of Americans. President Biden and our federal delegation are working to give Medicare the power to negotiate for lower drug prices, close the Medicaid gap so millions of uninsured Americans can gain coverage, expand Medicare benefits to include hearing, dental and vision, and further reduce premiums for millions of Americans purchasing coverage on their own.

These policies would make a world of difference for people like me, but also for countless working families, seniors, people with disabilities, and communities of color.

As lawmakers work to secure these measures in upcoming budget reconciliation legislation, it is our job to make our voices heard and support our elected officials who are prioritizing our health care. At the same time, we must hold our elected officials accountable for choosing to stand by Big Pharma and other special interests and reject policies to improve care and lower costs for the American people.

If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us it is that health care must be a right, not a privilege. There has never been a more urgent time to lower health care costs and expand coverage, and it is imperative that Congress enacts these provisions this fall to give us this much-needed relief. It’s not only smart policy, it is the right thing to do.

Granite Staters have the right to know whether their elected officials stand by the president’s agenda to improve health care for millions or if they side with Big Pharma and other special interests. When Congress returns this fall, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform health care for the American people, including lowering prescription drug prices, closing the Medicaid coverage gap, and further reducing health costs for people purchasing coverage on their own. That is why “Care Force One” crisscrossed the country this summer making the case for getting this critical job done.

Jayme H. Simões is chair of Protect Our Care NH and lives in Concord.

Saturday, August 28, 2021
Rep. Erica Layon: New Hampshire chooses liberty

Rep. Erica Layon: New Hampshire chooses liberty

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Republican platform represents the values that my husband and I work hard every day to present to our three boys, both in words and action. I want to instill in my curious, thoughtful sons that fighting for what is right and standing up for those who can't are the very esse…

Friday, August 27, 2021
Thursday, August 26, 2021

Nick De Mayo: Biden’s boondoggle in Afghanistan is America’s Waterloo

IN OCTOBER 1781, after many bloody years of fighting, the world turned upside-down when British Lt. General Lord Charles Cornwallis surrendered to General George Washington at the Battle of Yorktown in Virginia, pretty much ending the Revolutionary War. Like Joe Biden, who hid and cowered in…

Deo Mwano: Real talk on minority recruitment and retention

Deo Mwano: Real talk on minority recruitment and retention

AS A WORKFORCE culture consultant and an expert in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), I have helped many businesses struggling to recruit and maintain minority employees. I’m always enthusiastic to assist with this, as I can understand the challenge from both the employer and employee pe…

Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Rich Gulla: These workers were always essential

Rich Gulla: These workers were always essential

WITH THE SUMMER winding down and the new COVID-19 variant rearing its’ ugly head, I started to wonder how this would get better and how things have changed. COVID 19 has taught us many things, but I think what’s most important is that the way things have always been done doesn’t need to be t…

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
+2
Phil Wyzik & Don Caruso: Low on labor

Phil Wyzik & Don Caruso: Low on labor

WITH LABOR DAY right around the corner, employers in most every sector might mark the holiday by reflecting upon what we don’t have: labor. Back in March, workforce watchers warned that as the pandemic ends, as many as half of all workers plan to find a new job. This voluntary job leaving ad…

Monday, August 23, 2021
Alain Bernard: Now is the time to save the future of nursing care

Alain Bernard: Now is the time to save the future of nursing care

IN 1948 Catholic Charities New Hampshire opened its first two nursing homes, having previously run four small homes for the elderly. Since then, caring for our most fragile, vulnerable citizens has remained a core part of our mission, and today, we operate seven nursing homes across the state.

Friday, August 20, 2021