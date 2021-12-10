FOR TOO LONG, Granite Staters have had to pay too much to get the prescription drugs that we depend on. We pay three times more for the same medications as people do in other countries, and many of us are rationing pills or forgoing essential medications altogether because of cost. Today 1 in 4 NH residents do not fill a prescription due to cost. This is all while big drug and insurance companies keep bringing in record-breaking profits.
The Build Back Better Act works to put an end to these injustices.
Recently, the House passed President Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which includes measures to lower health care costs for every American. This legislation addresses the broken system that forces millions to choose between putting food on the table or paying rent and affording the medications they need to survive.
Build Back Better gives Medicare the power to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices, caps seniors’ out-of-pocket costs, and limits insulin copays to $35 for diabetics. The legislation also extends coverage to millions by closing the Medicaid coverage gap, drives down premium costs for people like small business owners and farmers purchasing insurance on their own, invests $150 billion in home care for seniors and people with disabilities, and expands Medicare benefits to include hearing. These measures will level the playing field for working families and reduce stark racial inequities in health care.
It’s no surprise that Big Pharma spent more than $250 million in a failed effort to try to stop this legislation. But no matter how many fibs they’ve tried to push, the American people have remained unswayed in their support for reform. Reducing drug and health care costs have consistently ranked as top priorities for voters here in New Hampshire and across the country. Polling has shown that 80% of people are concerned about the cost of prescription drugs. This is an issue that transcends party lines, with broad support for Medicare negotiation from Democrats, independents, and Republicans alike.
By voting for Build Back Better, both Representatives Pappas and Kuster voted to put people over profits. I know I’m not alone when I say New Hampshire can’t wait any longer. Little has been done on the state level to address this crisis. This is the most significant expansion of affordable health care in more than a decade. Now it’s up to the Senate to pass the Build Back Better Act as soon as possible so families like mine can finally worry a little less when we go to sleep at night.
The Build Back Better Act also expands coverage to millions by finally closing the Medicaid coverage gap. It also includes measures to drive down health care costs and level the playing field for working families. Nationwide, 2.2 million uninsured adults are stuck in the “coverage gap” — locked out of affordable coverage.
Closing the coverage gap means millions of working families, older adults, and people with disabilities will gain access to quality insurance at little or no cost. Research has shown that states that have already adopted Medicaid expansion have seen better health outcomes for patients and improved financial security for children and families. It is also a critical step to reduce racial disparities in health care. People of color make up nearly 60 percent of the people who will gain coverage under the Build Back Better Act. A growing body of research shows that Medicaid expansion does save lives.