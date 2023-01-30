THE CLASSIC Broadway musical “Guys & Dolls” opens with a trio of racetrack rats touting their picks of the day: Paul Revere, Valentine, Equipoise. “I’ve got the horse right here!” they sing.
In the afterglow of a six-performance run of the show in Plymouth, the two of us — bit players in the 47-member cast — are marveling over the experience. In the middle of New Hampshire, during a gray and gloomy January, we had the show right here!
And what a show it was. After every sold-out performance, audiences left the Flying Monkey Performance Center raving about the acting, the singing, dancing, the funny, rapid-fire lines. And humming the tunes — “Luck Be a Lady,” “Bushel and a Peck,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” “Guys & Dolls” and more. “It was a total gift to the community,” one woman said.
This was the 28th year the Plymouth-based Educational Theater Collaborative, or ETC, has offered the gift of musical theater. If you saw “Guys & Dolls,” you’d agree it was sheer magic, the very best of community theater, showcasing the amazing talent hereabouts.
There was magic behind the magic too.
Auditions were in late October, costume fittings in December. But rehearsals didn’t get underway until Jan. 3, just 15 days before the Jan. 18 opening night.
Yikes! Pulling together such a complex, fast-paced, two-and-a-half-hour show that fast is an intense experience. It demands hours and hours of rehearsal time, no time off for evenings or weekends. Many spent additional hours to drum up an audience and organize a raffle to help cover costs.
We all carved these hours out of everyday obligations — jobs, schooling, parenting, household chores. Some of us were experienced amateur thespians, some talented college actors, others hadn’t been on a stage in years or decades, some were raw newbies. The ages ranged from 10 to nearly 80 years.
We all had to master a thousand details. Lines, cues, entrances, where to stand, how to move and react, how to be in the moment. We learned how to stay out of the way as fellow actors dashed to change costumes or sets were changed. We made mistakes, sometimes the same ones more than once. As one newly launched thespian put it, “You gotta be willing to look stupid.”
It was an equalizing experience. We learned (or re-learned) humility. Kindness was essential. Community theater doesn’t allow for big egos — at least ETC productions don’t, thanks to Trish Lindberg, our wise and apparently tireless director.
“If you don’t risk, you don’t grow,” Trish told us, and that truism never sounded truer.
A word about Trish: She’s a big-hearted dynamo who co-founded ETC (among other things). She’s a professor at Plymouth State University, who has directed productions all over the world. She’s always amazed, she says, “at what can be accomplished in less than three weeks when people share their different talents and work together to create magic.”
Another part of the backstage magic is the community that springs up among this diverse cast. Most of us didn’t initially know who our fellow cast members were in “real” life. But as we spent time together relationships blossomed and backstories emerged.
To mention just a few:
One day a 48-year-old guy named Brandon revealed in a backstage conversation that he’d had “a weird day.” Turns out he’d resigned his well-paying job that day and needed to talk about it. A few days later he’d registered the domain of his new startup and showed off its website.
Another day one of us learned that Ed is a recovering alcoholic and a retired lawyer who’s renewing his license so he can do pro bono work for homeless people.
Emily turned out to be a talented professional photographer, craftswoman and mother of a toddler; she gently corrected us when we made mistakes. Rhea revealed she’s a naturopathic practitioner who specializes in sleep disorders.
One cast member needed no introduction. Alex Ray is the founder-owner of The Common Man chain of restaurants, hotels, party venues and the Flying Monkey Performance Center. When ETC needed a new venue a year ago, Alex saved the day by making the Monkey available.
Alex’s appearance in “Guys & Dolls” as Fold’m Freddy was his 13th role with ETC. “Every year I mess up lines, can’t dance and yes, miss an entrance,” he says. “Still, I keep coming back to Trish’s magic, her vision, casting skills, passion, care, energy, positive motivation and the community she builds around each year’s performance. It’s an opportunity for cast members of all ages to live outside the box, to learn, create, bond, perform and enjoy.”
To which we say: Encore!