GRANITE STATERS believe in liberty — it’s even enshrined in our state motto. A core tenant of liberty is the right to privacy. It is not a coincidence that New Hampshire is a national leader on privacy rights. The right to live, work, and go about one’s business without governmental intrusion is part and parcel to being a Granite Stater.

New Hampshire’s devotion to personal privacy made it particularly disappointing when our U.S. senators, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, voted against a critical amendment to the reauthorization of the Patriot Act last week. The Patriot Act was flawed from its onset, rushed through in the height of the 9/11 crisis. Since its inception, we have worked to reclaim the privacy rights lost in its wake.

The U.S. Senate was presented last week with a bipartisan amendment by Senators Steve Daines, R-MT, and Ron Wyden, D-OR, which would have required that a warrant be obtained to access an American’s internet browser or search history.

The Daines/Wyden amendment failed to reach the 60-vote threshold by a single vote. The 59 to 37 vote means the two votes cast by our senators were the difference between protecting our privacy rights and not. They represent the difference between a search warrant and unchecked government surveillance.

In the absence of this amendment, law enforcement has and will continue to be able to compel phone and internet companies to provide customer data if such information is even remotely “relevant” to a terrorism investigation. And no, customers are not notified if and when their data is given to authorities.

In modern times, we live our lives online. Internet search and browser histories can reveal incredibly personal and private information, including medical diagnoses, marital problems, sexual proclivities, and religious practices. The sensitivity of this information is matched by the standard use of warrants in the criminal context. Everyone who has ever watched a single episode of “Law & Order” knows how common search warrants are in criminal investigations. They are a core pillar of the 4th Amendment right against unlawful searches and seizures.

In today’s day and age, privacy is increasingly about our online lives and the plethora of private information held by private companies. Technology now enables tech companies to track nearly every facet of our lives. Their possession of our data makes that data no less private. And yet, existing law enables law enforcement to go around us and obtain our data from these private companies. The Wyden/Daines amendment would have changed that.

Granite Staters have long understood the need for legislation like the Wyden/Daines amendment. They voted overwhelmingly in 2018 to pass a constitutional amendment about this exact issue, when more than 81 percent of voters voted to approve this pivotal right: “An individual’s right to live free from governmental intrusion in private or personal information is natural, essential, and inherent.” It’s hard to imagine a constitutional amendment more on point when talking about government surveillance and intrusion into our data.

History teaches us time and time again that civil liberties ceded during times of crisis are difficult to reclaim. This is particularly true with privacy rights, when too often, our abridged version of privacy during a crisis becomes the norm. The Patriot Act was passed in response to an unprecedented attack and heightened emergency. While flawed from inception, those flaws became particularly acute when our government failed to return our privacy rights after the 9/11 crisis subsided. Now the Patriot Act is being reauthorized again in a time of crisis, again when government is prone to infringing on civil liberties.

As voters who have made clear our belief in personal privacy, particularly with regards to personal information, we expect our elected officials to vote as we do. If 81 percent of Granite Staters supported a constitutional amendment to protect private information from governmental intrusion, shouldn’t we expect that our elected officials — who are elected by far less than 81 percent — vote in alignment with that amendment?

We appreciate that Sens. Shaheen and Hassan voted in support of the Lee/Leahy Amendment, which calls for outside legal analysts to serve as independent advisers on sensitive civil liberties issues before FISA courts and passed on a vote of 77 to 19. This amendment however does nothing to address the loophole that enables law enforcement to access our internet data. This wasn’t an either/or vote. Privacy rights called for both amendments.

The U.S. Freedom Reauthorization Act now heads back to the House, which previously passed the bill without any amendments. It’s possible the House will take up the Wyden/Daines amendment. If so, we hope we can count on our Congresspeople to vote in support of privacy.

Jeanne Hruska is political director at the ACLU of New Hampshire.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020
