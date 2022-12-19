THE Republican-controlled Executive Council, which determines how federal funds above $10,000 are spent, continues to show gross negligence and dereliction of duty around protecting New Hampshire’s public health. On issue after issue, Republican Councilors’ extreme ideology has blocked critical funding for Granite Staters — with votes to defund everything from family planning providers that offer essential reproductive health care to vaccination efforts during the height of the pandemic.
Most recently, the Executive Council’s GOP majority rejected $682,074 in federal assistance for evidence-based sex education programming that has supported Granite State communities for nearly a decade. This shameful decision will harm the communities and adolescents these programs serve and unravel the progress made in reducing teen birth rates and sexually transmitted diseases, thanks to the curriculum that is supported by these federal dollars.
For nearly 10 years, including during the Trump administration, Amoskeag Health in Manchester and TLC Resource Center in Claremont have received federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) State Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP) to deliver evidence-based sex education classes. These classes cover topics like prevention of sexually transmitted diseases, contraception, abstinence and the reproductive process and are targeted to serve particularly vulnerable populations, including youth up to age 21 living in homeless shelters and foster care. This commonsense program ensures vulnerable youth are healthy, safe and supported. And the results speak volumes. Over the last decade with these programs in place, Sullivan County and Manchester have seen teen birth rates drop by nearly 50 percent. That’s why PREP funding to support these evidence-based programs has enjoyed widespread bipartisan support for over a decade — until now.
Sadly, since September, Republicans on the Executive Council have reversed course and stood in the way of these federal dollars reaching Amoskeag Health and TLC Family Resource Center, allowing partisanship and misinformation to take hold to the detriment of our New Hampshire youth and young adults. This decision forced TLC Family Resource Center to shutter its program. Amoskeag Health, despite efforts to keep its program operational without the federal funds it relies on, faces a similar fate. Last month, the Executive Council maintained its anti-public health position and made the State’s refusal of the funding permanent, putting in jeopardy the survival of these programs and leaving hundreds of vulnerable adolescents without support.
Unfortunately, these extreme decisions, attacks on public health and intervention in Granite Staters’ personal decisions are not new for Republicans in Concord. It’s important to keep in mind that this sex education programming is optional for parents. The GOP should not be allowed to impose their extreme beliefs on parents and control these private decisions for their children. But this is a trend for the New Hampshire GOP. In recent years, we have seen the first abortion ban in modern history passed by the Republican-controlled legislature and signed into law by the governor. The Executive Council cut family planning funding for providers, like Planned Parenthood, Equality Health Center and Lovering Health Center, who relied on federal money to provide cancer screenings, maternal health care and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases for Granite Staters.
We are sounding the alarm on the Executive Council’s outrageous votes and are working to address this manufactured crisis by acquiring the funding to keep these essential sex education programs afloat. Between the both of us, in our respective federal and state-level capacities, we’ve called on HHS to award PREP funds directly to Amoskeag Health and TLC Family Resource Center, as well as consistently voted in support of these funds, fighting fiercely to support local public health initiatives in the face of Republican opposition.
As we combat pressing public health challenges, Republicans on the Executive Council are putting young Granite Staters at risk with their extreme ideology and have shown tremendous disregard for New Hampshire communities by blocking programs and services available in our state. For nearly a decade, Amoskeag Health and TLC Family Resource Center have proven to be indispensable and effective resources for adolescents to access reliable essential sex education — partisan ideology should not deny health care services to our youth, nor should it control the private family decisions parents make for their children. We are committed to doing all we can to get these funds to New Hampshire health care providers to allow them to continue serving young Granite Staters.
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen lives in Madbury. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington lives in Concord. Both are Democrats.
