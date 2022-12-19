THE Republican-controlled Executive Council, which determines how federal funds above $10,000 are spent, continues to show gross negligence and dereliction of duty around protecting New Hampshire’s public health. On issue after issue, Republican Councilors’ extreme ideology has blocked critical funding for Granite Staters — with votes to defund everything from family planning providers that offer essential reproductive health care to vaccination efforts during the height of the pandemic.

Most recently, the Executive Council’s GOP majority rejected $682,074 in federal assistance for evidence-based sex education programming that has supported Granite State communities for nearly a decade. This shameful decision will harm the communities and adolescents these programs serve and unravel the progress made in reducing teen birth rates and sexually transmitted diseases, thanks to the curriculum that is supported by these federal dollars.

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen lives in Madbury. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington lives in Concord. Both are Democrats.

