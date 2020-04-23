A KEY question people are asking is when will New Hampshire businesses be open again? Given the profound harm coronavirus is having on small businesses — the backbone of our economy — getting them operating again safely and as soon as possible is critical.

We all depend on grocery stores, hardware stores, banks, pharmacies, gas stations and others and have witnessed them adapt in real time to a new reality to serve customers safely.

Customers now wait in checkout lines spaced six feet apart, there are waiting areas outside stores to keep shoppers inside to a safe minimum, plexiglass now shields cashiers, and employees and customers both wear masks and gloves.

Supermarkets have adopted specific times for seniors to shop and are asking people to only purchase limited quantities of things in short supply, like paper products, cleaning supplies and food like eggs, to assure everyone can obtain what they require.

Stores are sanitizing shopping carts and the surfaces people touch. We are only using single-use bags. Some markets even encourage customers to send a shopping list electronically so their order is ready when they arrive.

Many businesses are doing curbside pickup and fulfilling customer orders at the door. Gas stations are supplying disposable gloves at the pumps.

People can’t buy new vehicles right now, but they can keep their current cars and trucks serviced and running. Many repair shops are willing to come get a vehicle, service it, clean it thoroughly, then return it, all without any person-to-person contact.

Veterinarians continue to care for our pets. Staff come outside to get the dog or cat. When the treatment is over, the animal is delivered to the owner outside.

Many businesses have contacted me — some that have remained open as essential services and some still closed. These business owners have told me they are working with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and implementing distancing requirements so that they can safely be open or reopen.

We are seeing every day how businesses are adapting and employing creative solutions to protect the health of customers and employees. This will be critical to reopening our state.

But what are the CDC goal posts we must cross to reopen New Hampshire? First, we must show a downward trajectory of positive coronavirus infections as a percentage of tests taken. Second, we need in place adequate capacity to test for the virus, in particular for first responders and front-line health care workers. Further, health care facilities need the resources to treat patients, including adequate protective gear. Our state is making progress with all of these factors, hopefully enabling us to move to a phased reopening of our economy sooner than later.

There are 22 million Americans now out of work. In New Hampshire, 100,000 of our friends and neighbors are out of work and the number continues to grow. The statistics are alarming in aggregate. For every hard-working employee or small business owner the threat is dire — providing for their families and saving their businesses is a struggle.

New Hampshire needs to be open as quickly as possible, but also as safely as possible. At-risk people with medical conditions should continue to minimize their exposure. We should decrease the risk of visitors traveling from COVID-19 hot spots to campgrounds in our state, particularly while supply chain shortages continue. Large venues will not reopen quickly. Even smaller gatherings should be phased in as the threat will not disappear overnight like flipping a switch.

What essential businesses have demonstrated is that social distancing can help stop the spread of the virus. These practices can be applied to other businesses that are closed so that they too can safely reopen in a responsible manner consistent with CDC guidelines. It is critical that we are both safe and open for business. We can do both!

Finally, with Governor Chris Sununu’s order closing schools still in effect, it is critical that we salute the hard work and creativity of teachers and administrators leading remote learning. Parents too have worked hard to ensure kids are participating. At a time of crisis these heart-warming efforts are inspiring.

Jeb Bradley is a Republican state senator representing Wolfeboro and 16 other towns in east-central New Hampshire. He served as the U.S. representative for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District from 2003 to 2007 and was majority leader of the state Senate from 2010 to 2018.

Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Ned Helms: Elect best leaders to rebuild after catastrophe
Op-eds

Ned Helms: Elect best leaders to rebuild after catastrophe

IN THE early spring 50 years ago, I returned home from a year in Vietnam where I had served as a surveillance platoon leader. Based on what I had seen and experienced firsthand, I brought home a deep understanding of what happens when public policy fails — in human terms. Nearly 60,000 young…

+2
Sam Osherson and Mary Wilke: A good start but more needs to be done
Op-eds

Sam Osherson and Mary Wilke: A good start but more needs to be done

  • By Sam Osherson and Mary Wilke

GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has now assured us that New Hampshire will have absentee balloting available for the September primary and November general election for any voters who “feel more comfortable” mailing in their ballots, and recently the Attorney General and Secretary of State released a …

Monday, April 20, 2020
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Op-eds

David Scott: NH deserves capable administrators like Edwards

WE deserve to have the most capable and experienced administrators in state government positions. After the governor makes his selections they must be confirmed by the Executive Council. It is in the interest of the people of New Hampshire that council members leave political party considera…

Friday, April 17, 2020
Paul Boynton: Here’s to the ‘hidden heroes’ of our community
Op-eds

Paul Boynton: Here’s to the ‘hidden heroes’ of our community

IN SUCH a short period of time, so many of our worlds have been turned upside down. Every individual and family, and almost every industry and organization around the globe, has been touched by the unwelcome arrival of COVID-19. While many of us are still trying to right our ships as we cont…

Thursday, April 16, 2020
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Jennifer Horn: It is OK to not be OK.
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: It is OK to not be OK.

  • By Jennifer Horn

AS the corona chaos drags on and the stay-at-home guidelines are extended for another month, people are starting to feel the weight of isolation and confinement. Homeschooling your children while working from home is a burden, Zoom happy hours aren’t so happy anymore and the lack of a firm e…

Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Adolphe Bernotas: Back in New Hampshire
Op-eds

Adolphe Bernotas: Back in New Hampshire

MARGUERITE and I, acting on the belief that amid this Petri dish of plague we would be safer in New Hampshire than in Florida, left our Sunshine State snowbird haven community weeks ahead of schedule.