A KEY question people are asking is when will New Hampshire businesses be open again? Given the profound harm coronavirus is having on small businesses — the backbone of our economy — getting them operating again safely and as soon as possible is critical.
We all depend on grocery stores, hardware stores, banks, pharmacies, gas stations and others and have witnessed them adapt in real time to a new reality to serve customers safely.
Customers now wait in checkout lines spaced six feet apart, there are waiting areas outside stores to keep shoppers inside to a safe minimum, plexiglass now shields cashiers, and employees and customers both wear masks and gloves.
Supermarkets have adopted specific times for seniors to shop and are asking people to only purchase limited quantities of things in short supply, like paper products, cleaning supplies and food like eggs, to assure everyone can obtain what they require.
Stores are sanitizing shopping carts and the surfaces people touch. We are only using single-use bags. Some markets even encourage customers to send a shopping list electronically so their order is ready when they arrive.
Many businesses are doing curbside pickup and fulfilling customer orders at the door. Gas stations are supplying disposable gloves at the pumps.
People can’t buy new vehicles right now, but they can keep their current cars and trucks serviced and running. Many repair shops are willing to come get a vehicle, service it, clean it thoroughly, then return it, all without any person-to-person contact.
Veterinarians continue to care for our pets. Staff come outside to get the dog or cat. When the treatment is over, the animal is delivered to the owner outside.
Many businesses have contacted me — some that have remained open as essential services and some still closed. These business owners have told me they are working with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and implementing distancing requirements so that they can safely be open or reopen.
We are seeing every day how businesses are adapting and employing creative solutions to protect the health of customers and employees. This will be critical to reopening our state.
But what are the CDC goal posts we must cross to reopen New Hampshire? First, we must show a downward trajectory of positive coronavirus infections as a percentage of tests taken. Second, we need in place adequate capacity to test for the virus, in particular for first responders and front-line health care workers. Further, health care facilities need the resources to treat patients, including adequate protective gear. Our state is making progress with all of these factors, hopefully enabling us to move to a phased reopening of our economy sooner than later.
There are 22 million Americans now out of work. In New Hampshire, 100,000 of our friends and neighbors are out of work and the number continues to grow. The statistics are alarming in aggregate. For every hard-working employee or small business owner the threat is dire — providing for their families and saving their businesses is a struggle.
New Hampshire needs to be open as quickly as possible, but also as safely as possible. At-risk people with medical conditions should continue to minimize their exposure. We should decrease the risk of visitors traveling from COVID-19 hot spots to campgrounds in our state, particularly while supply chain shortages continue. Large venues will not reopen quickly. Even smaller gatherings should be phased in as the threat will not disappear overnight like flipping a switch.
What essential businesses have demonstrated is that social distancing can help stop the spread of the virus. These practices can be applied to other businesses that are closed so that they too can safely reopen in a responsible manner consistent with CDC guidelines. It is critical that we are both safe and open for business. We can do both!
Finally, with Governor Chris Sununu’s order closing schools still in effect, it is critical that we salute the hard work and creativity of teachers and administrators leading remote learning. Parents too have worked hard to ensure kids are participating. At a time of crisis these heart-warming efforts are inspiring.