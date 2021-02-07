ACROSS AMERICA, there is a growing recognition that rather than being the great equalizer, access to a quality education may be at the heart of our nation’s growing inequalities.
If they live in the right zip code and have wealthy parents, students receive a better education experience and can afford extra supports if they need more tutoring, counseling, test support or other extras. But elsewhere, students and their parents are struggling with less — and the gaps are growing wider. As the pandemic has made clear, if you don’t have high-speed Internet, or a reliable device, or access to tutors, you are probably falling farther behind your more prosperous peers.
Millions of American kids are on their own right now. It’s not right, and it’s critical that state and local leaders help close these gaps. Now more than ever, families want a way to provide their child with an education that respects the individual needs of each student during the pandemic and beyond.
New Hampshire has an opportunity to solidify its position as an innovative leader in education. From the School Connectivity Initiative to the Learn Everywhere Program and, most recently, the partnership with Sal Khan’s Schoolhouse.world to provide free tutoring to all students, New Hampshire is quickly transforming its system to firmly focus on students.
Earlier this month, legislators in the Granite State also proposed an Education Freedom Account program that would provide families with funds that can be used to pay for a variety of learning experiences.
Across the nation, programs like this have made a major impact on student outcomes. When parents have self-directed resources for their children’s education needs, they put the funds to good use. In my home state of Florida and elsewhere, we are seeing significant gains as parents customize their children’s learning—whether in person or online, at home or in a microschool, or using funds for tutoring, technology, learning-related counseling or therapies for their children.
The parents and caregivers are in charge — as they should be. They’re closest to their children, and they know what they need most of all.
Education Freedom Accounts would empower parents to direct funds where their children need it most. Some might benefit from more intensive one-on-one work in math, where online teaching has been proven to close learning gaps and allow advanced students to explore further. An account that would pay for tutors would go a long way in closing such gaps and creating those learning opportunities.
The same is true for students in special education programs. These students have been hit particularly hard by remote learning, which simply cannot do the work that in-person special education programs are required to do by law. Having access to an Education Freedom Account would be like a health savings account for New Hampshire parents — it would allow them to direct funds to the providers who meet the unique needs of their children.
If you agree that New Hampshire should work to close the opportunity gaps that often start in kindergarten, a good first step would be to reach out to your local legislators and ask them to support the creation of Education Freedom Accounts. If successful, New Hampshire will have the most choice-friendly education system in the country. New Hampshire has an opportunity to be a leader in making America a place where every child can expect a good education, regardless of where they live or how much their family earns. That’s what education should mean, and as we can plainly see, it’s not true for every child. Let’s change that.