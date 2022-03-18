NEW HAMPSHIRE deserves a representative in Washington who lives our “603” values, knows what it means to work for a living, and has the experience required to safeguard our freedoms, economy, and national security. Granite Staters deserve servants in Congress, not career politicians.

My name is Jeff Cozzens, and I am running for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Hampshire’s 2nd District to restore Granite Staters’ voices in Congress.

In the decade following the Sept.. 11 attacks I worked as a national security professional. I advised American diplomats, warriors and law enforcement agencies on terrorist threats from Al-Qaeda and other terrorist networks. I worked with some of the bravest men and women in the world, helping them safeguard our country and take the fight to those who intend us harm.

I have also built a successful family business from scratch in the North Country. Together with my brothers and best friend, we invested everything we had into our American Dream: building a world-class brewery in Littleton. Through many days and nights of working every job in our business, we grew Schilling Beer Co. into one of the best breweries of its kind in the world, and nearly a decade later, into a business supporting more than 70 families.

These two very different experiences have provided me a unique perspective on the challenges facing our country, many of which can be reduced to this: there is a group of elitist career politicians in Washington, D.C., who think they know better than Granite Staters. They want to tell us how to run our businesses, raise our families, and live our lives. These same politicians have also been behind some of the most abject U.S. foreign policy failures of the last 50 years.

I am a political outsider and have never campaigned for public office. However, I resigned as CEO of Schilling in October 2021 to run for Congress because I am convinced that Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Ann Kuster are going to mortgage the futures of our children and grandchildren if we allow them. At every turn, they have pushed Big Government into our classrooms, living rooms, and small businesses at the expense of our freedoms and financial wellbeing. They have failed New Hampshire’s families by chasing an outrageous tax-and-spend agenda instead of addressing historic levels of inflation and a supply chain crisis that punishes Main Street businesses and consumers alike.

Further, Pelosi and Kuster’s policies have insulted millions of American immigrants who sacrificed so much in pursuit of the American Dream and entered the United States in a lawful, orderly manner. They have done so by pushing taxpayer-funded payouts and benefits to illegal aliens rather than enforcing established immigration laws and supporting the brave men and women working in law enforcement. This has sparked an historic crisis along our southern border that is unacceptable to any nation that values its sovereignty and the rule of law.

Deferring to the radical left wing of the Democratic Party, the Biden administration and its Congressional backers have surrendered America’s energy independence to OPEC and authoritarian regimes around the world, compromising our national security and spiking energy costs. Granite Staters feel this pinch every time they fill up at the pump or pay a heating bill. They have also maligned American credibility by supporting a chaotic and unprincipled withdrawal from Afghanistan, prompting allies and adversaries alike to question our resolve—in full view of an expansionist Russia, and more concerning yet, China.

I stand for the protection and preservation of our Constitutional freedoms. I stand for prosperity, and will fight federal red tape and taxation to keep Granite Staters’ hard-earned money where it belongs: right here with families and small businesses in New Hampshire and away from frivolous D.C. politicians. I stand for a foreign policy that puts our country first, that equips our military to meet strategic threats, and that removes the dangerous leverage currently held by oil-rich nations.

New Hampshire’s families deserve a Congressman who will fight for New Hampshire values in Congress, and who wakes up every morning ready to serve them, not special interests or corporations. I look forward to earning your trust and support.

Jeff Cozzens is a national security expert and the former CEO of Schilling Beer Co., an award-winning brewery and one of the larger employers in Littleton. He lives in Lyman.

Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Jim Isaak: Think more, click less to thwart AI manipulation

Frank Edelblut: Education has become the great divider

Rep. Matt Wilhelm: Hassan is leading the fight to lower gas prices

Deb Howes: Commissioner favors 'no-frills' education

Nick De Mayo: Biden was outplayed

Chuck Douglas: Putin, Trump and Ukraine

