Jeff Kassel: Buckle up for the crash

THERE is absolutely no reason for optimism as we careen into post-apocalyptic America...and we should expect widespread impoverishment, bankruptcy, and defaults. The Federal Reserve and Congress cannot indemnify the entire U.S. economy, conjuring up money that didn’t exist a month ago; it’s fake money at fake interest rates and every American is on the hook to pay it back with interest. Goldman Sachs says our economy will shrink at an annualized rate of 34% in the second quarter of this year. The St. Louis Federal Reserve claims we could lose 47 million jobs with an unemployment rate of over 30%. Those are numbers worse than what we saw during the 1930s.
A zero percent interest rate cannot exist for capitalism to flourish...capital must have a price....a market price, not a Fed imposed price. All of this central bank magic is nothing but a trick and the joke’s on you. You owe the money. It’s a $21 trillion economy and defaults will domino through the system. Many hotels and motels will go out of business. Many airlines will seek bankruptcy protection. There will be massive layoffs by retailers in shopping malls and most of our restaurant workers will be laid off.
America’s economy is supported by massive and pervasive debt. Large corporations have taken on more debt than at any time in history and trillions have been borrowed to buy back their own stock; corporate officers get stock options, which become more valuable when the price of their stock rises, so as they’ve deployed their cash and borrowed more to buy their stock, they’ve demanded that government and taxpayers bail them out. Companies have loans, employees, counter-parties and fixed costs that must be paid or they go under. The layoffs, defaults, unemployment and non-performing loans will be at Depression levels. We’re looking at 1930s levels of unemployment, corporate failures, hotels going out of business along with hundreds of thousands of restaurants and bars. If our Congress continues to print trillions of dollars in an effort to revive a moribund economy, the dollar could lose its status as the world’s international unit of value.
Congress and the Fed cannot turn America’s capitalism into a socialized state in a few months without highly disruptive financial chaos. In capitalist countries, businesses that can’t pay their bills are allowed to fail and soon we’re going to have an avalanche of failures. As arrogant as government has become, it cannot save every pizza shop, nail salon, defense contractor, airline, amusement park, restaurant chain and gas station from sea to shining sea. And what about states and cities that will be starved for cash as real estate taxes go unpaid. Should officialdom put Americans further in debt in an attempt to bail out Boeing Aircraft, United Airlines or Hilton Hotels? All of these companies can continue to operate in bankruptcy as they restructure their debt to survive. Government will have its hands full recapitalizing the banks as hundreds of thousands of businesses, people and mortgages default.
The reckoning has been long in coming as the United States of Ponzi took on more and more debt to maintain our standard of living. Because interest rates were zero for so long, it encouraged far too much borrowing and all that money carries debt service and must be paid back. Real interest rates, after inflation, were below zero, which distorts the price of anything bought with borrowed money...that includes houses, commercial real estate, college tuition, stocks and anything else that requires a loan. Congress just added an additional $2.2 trillion in debt with a poorly targeted “stimulus” package that is an invitation to waste, abuse, kickbacks and corruption. It got rushed through Congress without much public debate and passed on a voice vote. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want my money used to bail out Boeing, Hilton, UAL, Delta, and Disney, which wasted billions buying back their own stock. Nor should I be bailing out cruise lines, restaurants or any other business with loans I never signed for, but that’s what’s going to happen. You and I have just been robbed by the U.S. Senate in the biggest one-day trillion-dollar theft in American history. Are you tired of winning yet?
The financial crisis that is now deflating the debt bubble came in a small package...a tiny virus that can only be seen by a very expensive microscope. The world is about to change as nearly everything will be repriced in a country of 330 million, many of which will be broke as evictions and insolvencies proliferate.