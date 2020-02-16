I MET Bill Weld this winter at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester. He sat down at my table while I was eating breakfast and said, “You look like the kind of guy that likes to hike in the mountains of New Hampshire, as I do.”
I gave him my best smile and said, “Governor Weld, I don’t climb mountains.... I’m 73 years old... I like to watch TV.” We exchanged business cards and I told him to have his people contact my people. Reporters were there and they laughed.
We just had an election in my state and it doesn’t take a lot of imagination to understand what it meant. Donald Trump represents a celebration of ignorance, bombast, sociopathy, vanity, dishonesty, egomania, narcissism and criminality... and he’s openly corrupted the Department of Justice, Interior and the Environmental Protection Agency, which is now run by a coal lobbyist.
Bill Weld, on the other hand, is a respectful, kind, intelligent, thoughtful Harvard and Oxford graduate, who was a popular governor of Massachusettes and a U.S. Attorney from the same state. President Reagan appointed Bill Weld to head up the criminal division of the Department of Justice in Washington DC.
Governor Weld campaigned for eight months in New Hampshire and held numerous town halls and political events all over the state with his message of decency, intelligence and the rule of law. He wryly complained that Republicans in the House and Senate suffered from a Trumpian brand of Stockholm syndrome as they rubber-stamped Trump’s outrageous, vindictive, and increasingly lawless, vulgar behavior.
This past Tuesday we had the Republican primary and Donald Trump won an overwhelming victory, with Bill Weld receiving just under 10% of the vote. Donald Trump barely campaigned in the state but was a national figure who every single day sought to be the lead story in the news media he claims is fake and dishonest.
This disturbing and horrifying result means the Republican Party in New Hampshire prefers an obnoxious, lying, despicable, vindictive loudmouth to an ex-governor from a neighboring state who comported himself with dignity, kindness and thoughtfulness.
I attended the Weld reception that evening and after a few hours watched the election results on a large TV at the front of the room. I know Bill Weld and his wife, but I was so shocked by what my fellow Republicans from New Hampshire had just done, I left the event quietly without saying anything to either one of them. Even now, two days later, it’s still sinking in and I’m unable to explain what has happened to America and the Republican Party. We have an obvious sociopath and cheat in the White House and millions of Americans cheer him on, attend his rallies, wear his idiotic MAGA hats and can’t wait to vote for him again in the general election.
In 2016, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said it much better than I ever could. He called Trump a jackass and race-baiting, xenophobic bigot who was a danger to the country.
While Sen. Graham is now singing another song, in this digital age we have a record of what he really thinks of Trump, who has become the Svengali of the American Republican Party, mesmerizing the masses and overflow crowds at his rallies as he practices his political vandalism. I saw them lining up 24 hours in advance to make sure they got a good seat and it was 25 degrees outside the arena the night before Trump flew in and spoke.
Even more terrifying than Trump himself, are his Trumpanistas, his political cult, who worship this embarrassing, frightening political spectacle...and these misguided rubes honestly believe that Trump is making America great again.
What is even more astonishing is there are tens of millions of them. They are impressed by a vulgarian who puts on a political burlesque show and they cheer him on as he turns America into a depressing international joke.