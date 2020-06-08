At Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Parkland Medical Center, and Portsmouth Regional Hospital, we’re committed to helping protect the health and safety of the communities we serve. While we remain diligent in our continued fight against COVID-19, we know that people are facing other critical medical issues as well and need to seek medical care.

We also know that people are avoiding potentially life-saving care.

Researchers at health insurance company Cigna analyzed hospital admissions and found that many people with acute and emergency medical conditions are not going to the hospital. Between February and March the hospitalization rate related to atrial fibrillation decreased by 35%. Mini-strokes declined by 31% in the same timeframe. Double-digit declines were recorded in the rates of epileptic seizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, heart attacks, and appendicitis.

We’ve seen indications of these national trends in our local hospitals. At each of our hospitals for example, we’re seeing about an average of 40% fewer patients coming to us for emergency care than we normally see. The number of people experiencing these medical issues hasn’t changed, but the number of people seeking treatment has significantly.

This is dangerous for individuals in our communities. Delaying or avoiding critical medical care for medical emergencies, such as heart attacks, strokes or serious injuries, can result in serious health complications and even death.

Many patients and their family members may be understandably anxious about visiting healthcare facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to assure our communities that our clinicians, caregivers and support teams are committed to protecting our patients, colleagues, and everyone who comes into our hospitals.

In response, we have implemented new Universal Protections, which include numerous new protocols and precautions to help ensure our hospitals continue to be the safest places possible to receive care. Safety measures in place include screening of all individuals for COVID-19 prior to entry, high-touch surface cleaning, social distancing, and designated COVID-19 patient pathways. Additionally, we have implemented health and safety standards over and above the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These precautions include limiting entry into our hospitals and implementing enhanced screening processes for patients, visitors, and clinical teams.

Our three hospitals have implemented a universal masking policy. ALL staff and providers in ALL patient care areas now wear masks, not just those caring for suspected or positive COVID-19 cases. These Universal Protections help to set a new standard that promotes patient safety and confidence across all sites of care. These protections, coupled with our longstanding precautions and safety measures, support our commitment to lead with safety first.

Our three hospitals are dedicated to providing our communities with outstanding care and encourage all residents to seek care promptly if they believe they or a loved one may be experiencing a medical emergency. We want our communities to stay healthy. We’re taking measures to be there to provide the care individuals need and to ensure they receive it in a safe and caring environment. Concern about the pandemic is on all our minds. But such concerns shouldn’t keep us from seeking potentially life-saving care.

Your phone is a medical device. By calling a doctor, a hospital, or 9-1-1 – you are beginning the medical process that can deliver life-saving care. In those instances, minutes matter.

Jeff Scionti is CEO of Frisbie Memorial Hospital, John Skevington is CEO of Parkland Medical Center, and Dean Carucci is CEO of Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

