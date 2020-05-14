FOR THE past 8 years, I have had the pleasure to serve as the chair of the board of directors of New Hampshire PBS. During this time we have successfully re-imagined NHPBS following the loss of all our state funding. We have become more efficient and ever more focused on our central mission of service to the citizens of New Hampshire.

Our coronavirus response builds on decades of public television’s success in education and trusted in-depth information. Public television’s early childhood television programs have been proven to help close the achievement gap between children in lower-income families and their more affluent peers.

NHPBS has served generations of elementary and secondary school teachers through PBS LearningMedia, a collection of thousands of interactive digital learning videos and lesson plans that draw from the best of decades of public television’s national and local programming. We are pursuing our educational mission still further with a brand-new website “Learn at Home” (nhpbs.org/learnathome) that is dedicated to providing leading educational resources to help parents, students and educators enhance learning at home. There’s a new theme every day featuring videos, lesson plans and activities to engage learners of every age. And we’re working with the state Department of Education and local school districts to ensure that established K-12 curriculum is offered in these unprecedented circumstances.

Our five over-the-air free digital channels are broadcasting programs to children, parents, and our seniors to meet their viewing needs. And our NHPBS Kids 24/7 channel is providing a safe haven for our little ones away from all the uncertainties of the media. At nhpbs.org you will find a host of additional content and resources, plus you can stream many local award-winning programs produced by NHPBS, online anytime and anywhere.

It is educational television when America needs it most. NHPBS has invested even more to provide crucial educational resources for kids, parents and teachers to fill the gaps while schools are closed, and never has it been clearer how vital this service is to our children and to our teachers.

I see this as an important return on the investments the federal government, foundations, businesses and our valued members have been making for decades. NHPBS, along with our colleagues from across the country, are working to serve the best interests of everyone in our communities. We are doing this with unbudgeted resources. And like other nonprofits, we are feeling the strain of dwindling funds. I’m urging you to do what you can to sustain this worthy cause.

Our mission is to be a catalyst for new ideas, community connection and civic engagement through the delivery of compelling, relevant and meaningful programs and services. For over 60 years, our commitment to serve the people in the Manchester area and this great state in every meaningful way has never wavered. NHPBS has always cared deeply about the people and families we serve. Today is no different. It is the core of who we are. We are, after all, in this together.

Jeffrey D. Gilbert lives in Rye.

Thursday, May 14, 2020
