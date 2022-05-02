YOU WOULD BE hard-pressed to find ANYONE who agrees with this headline.
Granite Staters are struggling to afford the medications that keep them healthy and alive. Nearly 85% of New Hampshire residents over the age of 45, spanning the political spectrum, say being able to afford prescription drugs is extremely or very important to them. The average annual cost of prescription drugs increased 26.3% between 2015 and 2019, while the annual income for New Hampshire residents rose only 9.4%. This is unacceptable.
No Granite Stater should have to choose between life-saving medication, heating their home or putting food on the table. Unfortunately, many are forced to do just that. In 2019 alone, total prescription drug costs rose more than five times the rate of inflation. According to the New Hampshire Insurance Department’s annual report, these price hikes are the primary driver of increasing health care premiums and cost sharing. If the price of milk rose at the same rate as prescription drugs, we would be paying more than $13 a gallon.
Fortunately, in 2020 the New Hampshire Legislature took steps to address transparency in the pharmaceutical industry with broad bipartisan support to establish the state’s Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB). Governor Chris Sununu was extremely vocal regarding his support of the PDAB and proudly signed it into law. The PDAB’s role is to understand drug pricing, how prices change over time, and identify strategies that optimize pharmaceutical spending by public payers including state, county, and local government insurance plans, and the State’s Medicaid program. This will bring much needed accountability and transparency within the entire pharmaceutical market and could potentially provide a significant cost savings to the state and New Hampshire taxpayers.
Unfortunately, as we saw in Concord last week, there are some elected officials who do not want to hold the pharmaceutical industry accountable. They are refusing to pass necessary measures to optimize the PDAB and allow it to fully function as originally intended. Senate Bill 450, being voted on by the full House on May 4th, strengthens the Prescription Drug Affordability Board by adding provisions that clarify eligibility requirements for board members, reinforces the conflict-of-interest provision, empower the board to add staff support, and establishes criminal penalties for violating the confidentiality requirements of board members.
Earlier this legislative session, SB 450 passed the Senate unanimously with a voice vote. Last week, this bill had a public hearing in the House Executive Departments and Administration Committee. During this hearing, numerous legislators, citizens and organizations, such as AARP, the New Hampshire Medical Society, National Alliance for Mental Illness New Hampshire, and New Futures spoke in strong favor of the bill. Despite there being no testimony in opposition to the bill and not a single person publicly registering opposition, the committee majority recommended the bill go to interim study, effectively hamstringing the PDAB and preventing it from holding the pharmaceutical industry accountable for at least another year. House lawmakers must take into account their constituents across the Granite State who need lower, and fair prescription drug prices.
This week, when SB 450 is brought to the House floor, all representatives of good conscience must vote against the Executive Departments and Administration Committee’s recommendation to send Senate Bill 450 to interim study and instead vote “ought to pass”. A small group of lawmakers should not be allowed to keep the PDAB from doing its very important work on transparency and optimization of public payor prescription plans, which could save money for the State and New Hampshire taxpayers.
On behalf of AARP New Hampshire’s 50+ population, and in the interest of their constituents struggling to afford their prescription drugs, we urge House members to do the right thing. Lawmakers must listen to the concerns of the folks who put them in office and help lower drug prices by voting to support SB 450!