IN EARLY August, Gov. Chris Sununu signed Senate Bill 216, which requires state schools to meet requirements for civics education for elementary, middle, and high school students. As we start the new scholastic year, these civics requirements offer our students an inspiring opportunity to enrich their knowledge.
The New Hampshire Bar Association (NHBA) has provided a program, with a time-tested curriculum, that will easily allow educators at all levels to teach civics as required by SB 216. There is no need to reinvent the wheel.
The NHBA, through the Law Related Education Committee, has partnered for decades with the Center for Civic Education (CCE), a nonpartisan national organization, to offer New Hampshire students the “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution” program. Our schools can and should build on that legacy.
We the People includes a curriculum that has been taught in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories, since 1987. It offers rigorous applied lesson plans on the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the history and principles of our democratic republic. The partnership has also provided high-quality professional development to participating teachers.
SB 216 requires the civics curriculum to be in place by July 2024. The We the People program is already developed and taught, with none of the expense that would be incurred creating a new curriculum. Using it would free up resources to disseminate existing materials to more students and teachers.
Our schools have a chance to leverage this partnership between the NHBA and the CCE to expand efforts that have already brought civics texts, teachings, as well as exciting and enlightening events to thousands of students.
Among the compelling events that are central to the We the People program, the NHBA conducts annual mock congressional hearings for high school students in December and January, followed by national finals that the CCE hosts in April in Washington. Milford High School represented the Granite State in the national finals in 2023.
The NHBA promotes and trains teachers for the Project Citizen program, another civics offering from the CCE, that teaches students how to address public policy issues in their school, community, or nationally. Students use governmental processes to tackle challenges such as recycling, eradicating Styrofoam from school cafeterias or adding a stop sign where needed.
The NHBA has a long history of providing and supporting civics education. A solid understanding of constitutional principles ensures students understand how our democracy functions and equips them to better realize our precious democratic ideals. And it all happens through programs that not only meet the civics requirements of Senate Bill 216 but are also just plain fun.
But don’t take our word for it, just listen to the participants.
Dan Marcus, a teacher at John Stark Regional High School, has been teaching We the People since 2003.
“If you really want your students to have enduring knowledge, enduring understanding and enduring skills, We the People is superior,” he says. “I teach a standard civics class and a We the People class. I know from experience those students who take the We the People class, they own all that, the skills, the content, they own it in a way that students who leave my civics class don’t.”
Attorney Shawn M. Tanguay, a We the People alum and volunteer, concurs.
“It’s great to see so many young individuals having passion for civics, the Constitution, and the government,” he says. “It was fantastic to see that type of interest and dedication.”
Melissa, a We the People student, also praises the program.
“In We the People, I learned more about government than I ever could have in a typical class,” she says. “The excitement of preparing with my classmates encouraged a genuine interest in the founding of our country and current government that has motivated me to stay engaged in current events even after the program.”
NHBA also offers other civics resources to schools, including the “Beyond High School: A Guide to Your Rights and Responsibilities” books available to members of every senior class in the state. The NHBA also enlists lawyers and judges to volunteer their services and provide schools with civics lesson plans.
We owe the next generation nothing less than a solid foundation in civics.
Jennifer Eber chairs the Law Related Education Committee of the New Hampshire Bar Association. She lives in Deering.
DOING RIGHT by America’s veterans requires providing more freedom and flexibility for their health care options. Unfortunately, some in Congress, including U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH), are moving in the opposite direction and pushing misguided legislation that would restrict rath…
ON MAY 19, 2021, Dr. John Goldhardt, Manchester’s then-superintendent of schools, presented 20 pages of facilities recommendations to the Board of School Committee. Accompanying the recommendations were the 2021 MGT Consulting Group’s facilities study and Davis Demographics enrollment study.
WE HAVE heard a continuous drumbeat from every quadrant that New Hampshire is in the midst of a housing crisis. Like a myriad of other crises said to be afflicting our state, those utilizing the term hope to instill enough concern and fear to bring about bureaucratic and legislative actions.
DOZENS of bills aimed at curtailing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in public colleges and universities have been introduced in more than 20 states. Lawmakers might want to think twice before joining this national trend because, as president of a public university, I see DEI’…
I’D JUST entered the Unitarian Universalist ministry when the Jonestown mass suicide in November of 1978 occurred. I could not wrap my head around the idea of nearly 1,000 people committing suicide at the behest of a minister they had followed from their homes in California’s Bay Area to a S…
THE LAST few years have been disorienting for most of us; disheartening really. At least they have been for me. I don’t remember an America like this — a great country at war with itself; an America that divides families and friendships along political fault lines. I have been a lifelong Dem…
WHEN President Joe Biden was elected to the Oval Office, he promised to be a champion for workers. He vowed to deliver for unions like no other president has before. I’m proud to see that President Biden has delivered on those promises.
FOR MOST of the past decade, I have had the privilege of serving the people of New Hampshire, including in roles as a water commissioner for my hometown of Wilton, as a state representative for 10 towns in Western Hillsborough County and as your state commissioner of education.
AMENDMENT 14, Section 3: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an office…
LET’S BE serious. If things continue as they are, Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee for president and the barely warm body of Joe Biden will take the presidency. I don’t like it, two-thirds of Republican voters don’t like it, and the entirety of the Left doesn’t like it. Let’s be realisti…