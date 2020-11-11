WITH ELECTION day in the rearview mirror, I share some disparate thoughts on this whole crazy cycle.
Here in New Hampshire, we once again did it right with a calm and orderly electoral process that unfolded with little to no disruption. As we saw across the country, NH also experienced record turnout. The 814,092 ballots cast easily surpassed the previous record set in 2016.
According to Secretary of State Bill Gardner, the votes cast represent 73.5% of New Hampshire’s voting age population, an extraordinary level of civic engagement, no matter how you slice it. Regardless of how you voted, we should all celebrate Granite Staters dedication to making their voices heard through our elections.
To no one’s surprise, Governor Chris Sununu won with an unassailable 65.15% of the vote. His commanding handling of the pandemic and two terms of steady leadership has fed his popularity among Independents and even many Democrats, making him a formidable candidate in whatever he chooses to do next. It should not surprise anyone if he decides to run for Senate in 2022.
Sununu’s performance on Election Day provided gale-force winds that pushed down-ballot candidates across the finish line as well. Republicans once again hold majorities in the House, the Senate, and the Executive Council.
While this opens the door for Sununu and his party to make significant advances on their priority items, they need to proceed with caution. Some of Sununu’s popularity comes from his ability and willingness to work across the aisle in a bipartisan manner. Stomping through the next session in partisan boots could damage the respect he worked so hard to earn from New Hampshire citizens. His greatest challenge may be holding his own party in check.
In an interesting split-ticket result, the parties switched places in the top races. Joe Biden won New Hampshire with a decisive 52.8% of the vote. His 423,291 votes beat Donald Trump by almost 58,000 votes, a significant drop for the president from his 2016 performance in the Granite State, in which he also lost.
It’s easy to understand why Trump has lost support here and across the country. His presidency has led our country down a dangerous and hateful path. His disdain for human life has led to the loss of over 239,000 Americans to COVID-19. He was caught on tape admitting that he knew the deadly consequences of his choices when he made them. His corruption and ambition led him to solicit foreign interference in our elections which in turn led to his impeachment.
But in New Hampshire, Trump’s ugly reign as president also contributed to losses in U.S. House and Senate seats.
Corky Messner lost his Senate race to Jeanne Shaheen by over 125,000 votes. In the first CD Matt Mowers lost to incumbent Chris Pappas by over 20,000 votes and Steve Negron lost the 2nd CD to Annie Kuster by nearly 40,000 votes.
I know my Republican friends won’t appreciate seeing these numbers laid out in this manner, but the stark reality is that their refusal to acknowledge and condemn the president’s divisive and dangerous “leadership” made it impossible for the majority of New Hampshire voters to trust them as their voice in Washington. The refusal of these candidates to soundly denounce the president’s racism or distance themselves from his dangerous policies in any meaningful way cost them at the ballot box, as it should.
These losses can’t be entirely blamed on the president. Congressman Chris Pappas is an inherently decent man whose family has served New Hampshire at their Manchester restaurant for generations and while I disagree with him on many issues, I respect him and what he brings to the table as a congressman. The personal attacks that his opponent attempted to target him with were beneath us as Granite Staters and voters rejected these attacks, as they should have. Hopefully, the results of this race will serve as a reminder to future candidates to focus on what matters to families and business owners across New Hampshire.
The road ahead is a bumpy one. Trump’s inability to acknowledge his loss is feeding dangerous conspiracy theories that undermine democracy and damage free and fair elections. Republican leaders, lacking strength, character, or courage, have refused to hold the president in check or speak the truth to the American people. And, as always, freedom’s enemies around the world are watching.
I remain, however, optimistic that our nation will once again experience a peaceful transfer of power. Not because I think Trump or his GOP minions will suddenly step up and do the right thing, but because the people across our country will stay engaged and demand that the outcome of our elections be honored.
Just like the 73.5% of Granite Staters who stepped up in this election to make their voices heard, the American people will preserve our democracy even if Congress will not.