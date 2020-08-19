ON JULY 31, 1809, General John Stark wrote a letter to be read at a reunion of the troops he led in the Battle of Bennington during the Revolutionary War. Stark was a bonafide war hero, leading troops of the Continental Army to multiple strategic victories that contributed to the defeat of the British and the independence of America.
Unable to join the reunion, Stark wrote of the men he had led to war.
“They were men that had not learned the art of submission, nor had they been trained to the art of war. But our astonishing success taught the enemies of liberty that undisciplined freemen are superior to veteran slaves.”
Stark then added a postscript to be read as a toast to those gathered: “Live free or die. Death is not the greatest of evils.”
Stark lived and led in a time when the innovative idea of free people was still fresh and sweeping across the new world, igniting the flame of liberty in their hearts. These were men who saw the future, who felt the winds of freedom at their backs and heard the hopeful voices of subsequent generations calling them to action.
It was the sacrifice of these men that laid the foundation for the birth of a new nation, built on the novel idea of freedom and liberty, and on the notion of self-governance by choosing their own leaders, rather than being governed by a monarch or dictator.
And thus the idea of free and fair elections was born.
Throughout the history of our nation, our sons and daughters have given their lives to protect the pillars of liberty, but never have we faced an assault on our own democracy from within the likes of which we face today.
Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of any democracy. It is our elections, the peaceful transfer of power from one election victor to the next, and our shared commitment to protecting the integrity of the ballot box that has made the United States of America a beacon of hope to freedom-seeking people everywhere.
It is our 244-year history of fighting for self-governance and defeating tyranny at every turn that has set us apart from all other nations. It is why the oppressed look to us for inspiration and burgeoning democracies turn to us for guidance.
If Donald Trump is allowed to accomplish what he seeks to do in this election, the underpinnings of democracy in America will be obliterated.
Trump, as it is often said, says the quiet part out loud. He makes no pretense at respect for constitutional principles or institutional norms. And by yelling his assaults on our country from the rooftops of his non-stop campaign to defeat liberty, he has inured our senses to the atrocity of what he is really doing.
Trump has been clear and direct that he has held up funding and begun to dismantle the United States Post Office for the purpose of stopping legal and constitutional efforts of the people to vote. Mail-in voting — through absentee ballot programs, states that conduct all or part of their voting by mail, and veterans who cast their votes by mail — has been legal, efficient and conducted with virtually no discernible fraud for decades.
Donald Trump is actively engaged in undermining both the process of democracy and the faith of the people in that democracy for the sole purpose of holding on to power, whether the people actually choose to grant him that power or not.
The American way of life — rooted in founding principles and constitutional doctrines — has been under assault by this president for years, but it is just now that the depth of damage done is becoming clear.
You would have thought that when Trump declared loudly and repeatedly that he had instructed his administration to slow the testing of potential COVID19 patients — the only way we have to track the spread of this deadly disease — for the purpose of boosting his reelection, that all Americans would have fought back and demanded truth.
You would have thought that the loss of 170,000 lives — the highest number of COVID deaths of any country in the world — that Americans, regardless of party or politics would have come together and demanded truth.
But we did not. And that sent the message to Donald Trump that he really could get away with anything. Including stealing an election and destroying the democracy that John Stark and his patriotic colleagues fought to build for us.
Stark’s message was that being free men was paramount to all other concerns, going so far as to say that death in the fight for freedom was not the worst of evils.
I’m not calling anyone to arms here, but surely, all these years later, after so many before us have given their lives in defense of our liberties, we should all be willing to demand free and fair elections from our own president.