I REMEMBER with clarity the first time I approached my husband about running for Congress. It was late in 2007. We were sitting at the dining room table and I, very hesitantly, said to him, “I’m thinking about running for Congress. I know it sounds crazy, but I think I could be a good congressman. I think I could make a difference.”

We were not a political family. We did not have parents or brothers or others in our family who had run before us. We were not party insiders. We were not wealthy. We were parents to five children, tried to do good things in our community, and we believed that politics was supposed to be about public service.

Bill responded without a moment’s hesitance. “Do it. You would be a great congresswoman.”

As history shows, while I won the primary in 2008, I did not win the seat, but thus began my efforts to try to do good things for our community through political engagement. In 2013 I was elected to my first of two terms as chair of the NHGOP.

There are always those who will criticize, but I am proud of my tenure as chairman and I believe my record speaks for itself. I had an amazing team of talented operatives and we led the efforts that returned a Republican majority to every branch of New Hampshire government, broke fundraising records, hosted the first ever Republican Leadership Summit in our state, and returned a Republican to the corner office for the first time in 14 years.

I dedicated over a decade to advancing Republican principles and trying to get good Republicans elected. Which, I suppose, is why so many were surprised to learn last week that I had rescinded my party registration and registered as an “unenrolled” or independent voter.

For the past 4 years I have tried to make sense of a party that claims the mantle of conservatism, but embraces the authoritarianism of Donald Trump. I have fought to be a voice for constitutional, character-driven, conservative values, convinced that at some point the leaders of our party would do the same.

Over the past year, however, it has become clear to me that the problem isn’t that Donald Trump rejects the values of Lincoln. The problem isn’t that Trump has injected the party with racism, hatred, division, corruption, ignorance, and fear mongering.

The problem is that Republican leaders have embraced his ugly, divisive, dangerous tactics; they are building the future of the party on the very same principles that Abraham Lincoln fought to defeat.

For four years we have watched Republicans in Washington fall in line with Trumpian cultism, rejecting the foundations of constitutional democracy. They have defended a corrupt, self-dealing president as being above the law. They have ignored his open attempts to bribe foreign leaders to influence his election. They have abandoned any pretense of fighting for life, limited government, or equal rights.

Even after the president’s clear and irrefutable defeat at the ballot box — after the American people rejected him by over 7 million votes and an electoral college vote of 306-232 — Republican leaders not only continue to defend Trump, they have actively engaged in efforts to overturn the outcome of a legitimate, secure, and free election in America.

I got involved in politics because I believed it was an opportunity to help lift up the entire community, to make our country and the world a better place. I was a Republican because I believed this was the party that embraced founding principles of life, liberty, opportunity and equality.

This Republican president is directly responsible for much of the loss of life to COVID 19. He openly fans the flames of racism in our country and he daily promotes dangerous conspiracy theories. He leads as an authoritarian and to this moment continues to search for cohorts with whom to effectuate a coup.

The problem is not that Republicans stand silent. The problem is that they are actively, loudly participating in this attack on our Constitution.

The Republican party is no longer pro-life, pro-liberty, pro-limited government, or pro-democracy. As such, I am no longer a Republican.

And, as I am no longer a registered Republican, I will no longer be writing this column. Beginning in January, I will be joining the Board of Contributors with USA Today, where I will continue to advocate for sound, conservative, constitutional leadership for our nation

It has been an honor to write this column for the Union Leader for these past several years. I have long admired the character and conservatism of people like Joe McQuaid, Drew Cline, Charlie Arlinghaus, and Grant Bosse, all of whom have given voice to the founding principles of our nation on these pages.

I look forward to reading whomever comes next in this space and I remain grateful to the Union Leader for their dedication to principled independence on their editorial pages. New Hampshire has long been served well by this paper and I know we will continue to be for a long time to come.

Former state Republican Party chair Jennifer Horn is a founding member of The Lincoln Project.

