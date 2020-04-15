AS the corona chaos drags on and the stay-at-home guidelines are extended for another month, people are starting to feel the weight of isolation and confinement. Homeschooling your children while working from home is a burden, Zoom happy hours aren’t so happy anymore and the lack of a firm end date to all of this is taking an emotional toll on all of us.
Which is why it is so important to really understand that it’s OK to not be OK.
This crazy social-media world in which we live puts a lot of pressure on people to be clever, picturesque, funny and upbeat all the time, but that is not real life. It’s scary to share your true emotions and your deepest fears with the people closest to you, much less with your Facebook “friends.” We think we always need to be “on,” always positive, but trying to maintain that facade is not only unreal, it is unhealthy. It has to be OK to say how you are really feeling.
This is hard. I am struggling. I want this to be over. I am lonely. I am afraid.
These are all part of what is real in these quarantine days, and while you are trying to care for your children and reassure them and calm their fears, it is OK to acknowledge your own.
We are living in a dichotomy where we are told to isolate, but get outside; quarantine, but stay connected. Be wary but not fearful, positive but not careless. We look at each other’s pictures online and wonder how everyone else is holding up so well when we are feeling the weight of the world on our shoulders and it’s hard to believe that we are all feeling the same way.
I got caught in Florida with my frail, elderly parents when the stay-at-home orders were put in place up and down the Eastern Seaboard. If you looked at my social media, you would see pictures of us on the patio with palm trees and blue skies in the background. You would see us out on the golf cart I rented so my parents could get fresh air and a fresh view.
We look like we are on vacation.
But the truth is very different. I am not only responsible for the normal care of my parents, I now carry the weight of keeping them alive every minute of every day. I am anxious every minute I spend in the grocery store, wearing my face mask and gloves worried that I will bring the virus home to my parents, worried that if Bill or I catch it we will not be able to care for mom and dad.
And now, for a myriad of complex reasons, we have to get my parents home. Safely. Without exposing them to the virus, without access to flights, without a clear understanding of how best to protect them.
I am not alone. Millions of Americans are in the exact same position caring for children, the disabled, elderly parents, while still caring for themselves. But even worse, there are many out there who are overcome with a sense of grief; grief for what we have lost as a society, grief for those we are reading about who are dying alone in hospitals, grief for children quarantined in abusive homes and grief for those who are losing their battles with depression and other mental illnesses because of this loneliness.
As bleak as this sounds, the truth is much brighter. I believe everyone is doing their best, trying to support and encourage others, provide for those without, and make the world a safer, healthier, happier place in the process. That is what I focus on when I am feeling down or alone — the kindness, generosity, and service that we see every day.
But it is too much to expect that you can do it all, all the time. It’s not human.
As I read people’s Facebook posts, I am becoming more and more concerned for those who are struggling, more concerned about the long-term damage this may cause. So, as we continue down this road, together but apart, let’s make it OK for each other to not be OK every now and then. Let’s acknowledge our own fears and concerns to others, so they can feel safe doing the same thing.
And let’s do what we can to stay connected, to encourage, and to lift up everyone around us.