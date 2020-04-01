THESE are crazy times in which we live. Stay-at-home guidelines, self-isolating, quarantines, toilet paper hoarding, school via Zoom … our world is all topsy-turvy right now and a lot of people are struggling.
In times of crisis our instinct is to reach out to others – to connect with people, to hug and hold and comfort and encourage. But this is a crisis that specifically advises against human contact, leaving many of us feeling alone and discouraged.
In the days immediately following the September 11th attacks, when the world came to a screeching halt, I was a stay-at-home Mom with five children. In the weeks and months that followed we all had to find a way back to normal in a world that had changed in almost every way.
The COVID-19 virus is a different kind of enemy than we faced on 9-11 and the world is entirely different as well, but as I watch my friends and neighbors try to guide their children through these daunting days, I am reminded of all we went through with our children in 2001.
More than anything, children need reassurance from the adults they trust to take care of them. Tell them they are safe, that you are doing everything necessary to assure their safety and that you will always be there for them.
Explain to them in as simple a manner as possible what is happening in the world, then reassure them that this is temporary. We may not know exactly how long this is going to last, but it will not last forever.
If they are old enough to understand, share the governor’s guidelines with your children. Let them see that there is a plan in place, and reassure them that all of their family, classmates and neighbors are part of that plan.
Turn off the TV. Resist the urge to follow the news 24 hours a day. It will ease your kids’ anxieties and your own.
Advanced technologies and social media make it easier to stay connected to the people we care about in this social-distancing world, but use them wisely. Social media can be as damaging as it is bonding. Don’t let it undermine your confidence or convince you that everyone else is swimming through this without any waves. Set your own expectations for yourself and your family without trying to keep up with some false “reality” pictured on someone’s Facebook page.
Remember that all those perfect pictures capture just a moment in time, and many of them are staged. Between working from home, schooling their kids, caring for elderly parents, everyone is struggling to one degree or another. You are not alone.
If you want your day to be brighter and lighter, look for the good in the world. Share stories with your kids about all the caring efforts in our community that are bringing people together.
Tell them about Commander Bill North and the good folks at the Franklin VFW Post 1698 who are delivering home-cooked meals to veterans, or Brian Ferguson, the owner of Flag Hill Distillery and Winery in Lee, who has pivoted from producing wine and spirits to making hand sanitizer that he is donating to first responders across the state.
Remember that it’s not your job to entertain your kids 24 hours a day. We have become so dependent on electronics and scheduled activities that we have forgotten how much fun we had as kids without any of that. There are dozens of old-fashioned, no-cost, fun activities that kids can do without any adult supervision.
Start by just sending them outside in the yard with a ball or a shovel. They’ll be fine. But if you are feeling stressed out and overwhelmed yourself, go outside with them. I recommend playing with the shovel.
Our children learn from our examples. They will process this with as much or as little anxiety as they see in us. They will learn whatever lessons from this that we teach them – whether they learn anger and division, or trust, community and goodwill, is up to us.
Our kids will remember it all, the good and the bad. But whether or not they one day look back on this as one of their darkest times or an experience that taught them about family, community, and strength, is up to us, and how we handle it right now.