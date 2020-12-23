Editor’s Note: This week Jennifer Horn shares one of Santa’s responses to the many letters children have sent him during this difficult year.
DEAR SARAH,
Thank you for writing to me. I love getting letters from children like you from all over the world telling me all the ways they have tried to be good. I know it’s been more difficult than usual this year, what with having to wear masks and do school from home, but I am proud of you for trying so hard.
I will try to answer all your questions in this letter but if I miss some, just tell your Mommy and she will help you answer the rest.
The elves have been working hard to make sure that all the children get something special for Christmas this year. It will be different for every child, but I hope you love what they picked out for you!
And yes, it has already snowed at the North Pole! The snow is so deep that it goes right up to the reindeers’ knees! Rudolph’s nose is bright enough to lead the sled through any weather, so you don’t have to worry about that.
You were very nice to ask me if I am safe from COVID, Sarah, and I want you to know that I am. I got the vaccine last week so I will be able to go to all the children’s houses just like always and I won’t get sick. The elves have all been very careful while working on the toys. They are wearing their masks and using hand sanitizer out in the workshop.
I know you have been worried about the people who have gotten sick this year. All the mommies and daddies have been very careful and doing their best to keep you and your friends safe. The most important thing I want you to know about COVID is that it will not last forever I promise, you will be able to play with your friends, have birthday parties, and go back to school again.
Now, there is one thing I need to talk to you about, Sarah, that is difficult for me. You see, I love to make children happy. I spend all year thinking of ways to make little kids smile on Christmas morning. And I want you to be happy this Christmas too.
But, I know you are dreaming of something that I won’t be able to give you. Christmas magic is very powerful, but there are a few things I cannot do.
Once somebody goes to heaven, they stay there with God and all the angels. This Christmas, Daddy will be watching you from heaven. He will see you unwrap your gifts, and play with your brothers, and it will make him happy to see you having fun together.
All of the people we love who are in heaven want us to be happy here together. It is OK to feel sad about this – it makes me sad too. But it is also OK to be happy. When you are happy here, it makes Daddy happy too.
Finally, I want to share a secret with you. Some people don’t believe in Christmas magic. Others think that only I have that magic. But they are wrong.
Christmas magic is real, Sarah, and you carry it in your heart. You can make other people happy, just like I try to make children all over the world happy on Christmas morning.
See, Christmas magic isn’t about the toys I bring you. It’s about making people happy and spreading joy to others, and there are so many ways to do that.
The most wonderful thing about Christmas magic is that you can use it all year long.
When you are kind to other children, when you smile at Grandpa, when you sing your songs, when you hug Mommy — you are using Christmas magic to make other people happy.
I know that Christmas will be different this year, but I want you to know that the important part of Christmas — sharing happiness and hugs with all the people you love — will never change.
Sarah, YOU are the magic of Christmas; you and all the other children around the world who believe in me and share their love with others.
Merry, merry Christmas to all!
Love,
Santa