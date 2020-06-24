Jennifer Horn: Mom's gone. It's OK, but hard to say

MY MOM recently passed away. It’s been a month, and those words still feel foreign on my tongue. My mom is gone. That’s really hard to say.
Grief is such a universal experience, you would think it would be easier to talk about, but it’s not. Some people carry it silently in their hearts forever, never able to express the pain of loss. Some people need to sit in that pain for months or years. Others bring it out once a year, on an anniversary or birthday, and grieve anew.
I ascribe to the belief that there is no right or wrong way to mourn someone you love. The very nature of our humanity is to be connected to others, so it is very natural that when those we love most deeply are taken from us, and that connection is lost, it’s going to hurt. And it does.
My mom, unfortunately, experienced a long, gradual withdrawal from us as she slowly drifted into dementia. As our roles as children transitioned to caretakers, the balance in our relationship with Mom shifted as well. She was fragile and needed gentle care. She knew she was not well, that she was forgetting things she was supposed to know, that she was fading. Our job was to help her stay grounded in the here and now, to reassure her that everything was OK, to just sit with her and hold her hand.
For the past few years I spent a great deal of time with mom. I brought her to places she would find familiar and enjoyable. We talked and laughed and held hands. Sometimes it was wonderful. Sometimes, it was really sad. She was slowly losing her connections to the people she loved the most, and she knew it.
Dementia is a callous enemy of the mind. It does not care about how loving you were for 84 years, how kind and compassionate you were to others. It does not care if you were married to the same faithful, loving man for 61 years, that you had 10 children together, or that you have 37 grandchildren who love you deeply. Dementia will take all of that away from you, one tiny piece at a time, no matter how much it hurts.
The toughest days were when Mom was searching for her baby. My oldest sister passed away when we were all children and for the past few years, my mother went through periods when she would ask incessantly where her baby was. We gave her soft stuffed animals to hold, and we would say, “Here is your baby, Mom. Your baby is right here.” But of course, we knew, and she knew, and while it would sometimes help her to settle down, it never really comforted her.
We all did everything we could to comfort Mom through the years, to soothe her and keep her as connected as we could. When she was most agitated or scared, my father would sit and hold her hand for hours. When he couldn’t be there, one of us would hold her hand. She needed that physical connection, the warmth of our fingers wrapped around hers, our hands gently caressing hers.
When Mom and I were alone together and she was scared or confused, I would lean in and gently press my forehead against hers. I would smile as we looked each other in the eye, and she always smiled back. “It’s OK, Mom, we’re here, together. Everything is OK.” Sometimes I sang to her, sometimes we would talk, just like that, with our foreheads pressing against each other, until she was OK again.
That’s what I miss most right now — the feeling of my mom’s head pressed gently against mine, the warmth of her fingers wrapped around my hand. Seeing her smile so close to my face. Hearing her voice say “I know, I know, everything is OK.”
I have always lived with my heart on my sleeve; as a mom, as a politician, as a writer. I get that from my mom. She loved fully and unconditionally. She was kind, and compassionate, and generous, and faith-filled, and smart, and funny. Family was everything to her. My dad was more than just the love of her life, he was her anchor. Her children and grandchildren were her light.
I suppose I will grieve the same way — with my heart on my sleeve. Sharing my loss, knowing that it will gradually become easier to bear, and hoping that by doing so, I might make it a little bit easier for others to bear their grief as well.
In the hours before Mom passed, she became agitated, calling more urgently for her baby. It was the middle of the night and she was lying in her recliner. I crawled up beside her in the chair, wrapped my arms around her, and told her that she was a wonderful mother, that we all loved her so much, and that it was OK to be with her baby now.
I pressed my forehead against hers and sang to her. She relaxed and drifted off to sleep, knowing that everything was OK. And it is.