ACROSS New Hampshire, and across the country, hospitals and urgent care centers are preparing for an influx of patients as the cases of infection from COVID-19, or coronavirus as it is commonly referred to, are expected to increase exponentially in the days and weeks ahead.
Businesses are trying to establish work-from-home protocols, restaurants are nearly empty while take-out service is up, tourist destinations and public entertainment venues lay quiet, and grocery store shelves are nearly bare as people panic-buy everything from toilet paper to confectioners sugar. Why confectioners sugar?
And parents are trying to come up with a plan for weeks – and possibly months – of home schooling their children as schools are closed to help stop the spread of the virus.
For most, the months ahead are filled with concern and uncertainty. Lost wages, child care, access to health care – all the issues that are normally at the top of their worry lists – are now magnified a hundred times.
What fuels the fear and concern the most is the lack of consistent, credible information from our nation’s leaders. When the President of the United States spends two months trying to dismiss the severity of the virus, and then turns on a dime and declares a national emergency, it is natural that our citizens are left feeling confused and concerned.
In this time of coronavirus chaos, to whom are we supposed to listen?
First, it is important to know who not to listen to, and unfortunately, the President of the United States is at the top of the list. His rambling, incoherent answers at virus press conferences and his twerpy twitter taunts are useless and should be ignored.
This administration has engaged in a coordinated disinformation campaign intended to assuage the President’s ego, protect him from responsibility and preserve his reelection efforts. President Trump and his administration dropped the ball when it came to preserving the most valuable resource we had: time. As a result, they have misled American people as to the potential severity of the disease, put some of our most vulnerable populations at risk and delayed our ability to respond effectively to this public health threat.
But there are sources of credible, reliable, timely information that we can all access.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, which can be found at www.cdc.gov, has valuable information on how to protect yourself and your family from catching this highly contagious pathogen, including implementing social distancing policies and rigorous hand-washing protocols. It also provides important guidelines on how to seek care if you or your loved ones become ill.
The World Health Organization is also a good source for information about COVID-19 outbreaks, research, and development, travel advice and answers to a whole host of virus-questions.
As is often the case, your local newspaper is likely a more reliable source for what is happening with COVID-19 than many of the national talking heads you see on television. This newspaper, for example, is providing timely and accurate updates on the efforts in New Hampshire to limit the spread and treat the disease, both in their daily edition and on their website.
Finally, the most reliable source of information for what is happening in New Hampshire, how to respond and what protocols are being implemented, is the governor himself. In a time of great apprehension, Chris Sununu has led with a careful and steady hand, making reasoned decisions and keeping Granite Staters well-informed.
In the weeks ahead, there will be more uncertainty, more questions, more concern. While the majority of our citizens may never be touched by coronavirus, that does not ease the concern for those who are most vulnerable. While you may be healthy, if you become a carrier you can put others at great risk.
We all need to be patient, help our neighbors, and, above all, know who to listen to. Even more importantly, know who to ignore.