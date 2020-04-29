DAY 4,356 coronavirus quarantine: the natives are getting restless. Thunder, my 5-pound Yorkie Bichon, has taken over my laptop and refuses all social distancing guidelines. My favorite goodies keep disappearing from the fridge. Husband denies culpability while wiping the chocolate from his mouth. And son #4, who is stuck in quarantine with his parents, has been wearing the same pajama pants for 12 days.
Although, I guess I should be grateful. I have a friend online whose son is tracking how many days he has gone without wearing any pants at all. Another friend has pounded a “husband for sale” sign into her front lawn and I know a guy who has been banished to the garage because his wife can’t stand to have him chew in the same room.
Future generations are going to measure relationships on a scale of quarantine. As in, “I’d wait in line to get in the grocery store with him, but 24/7 quarantine? No way!”
Social distancing will become the new excuse for why we don’t want to go on a second date and having a cough is all it will take to be excused from attending your niece’s jazz dance recital.
It’s easy to understand why people are getting restless just from the experience itself, but it does not help that there is no clear, consistent message from our nation’s leaders. The President dispenses a daily dose of dangerous, ill-informed nonsense when what the American people need is factual information about the health and financial well-being of the country.
We are all trying to maintain some balance amid all this COVID-19 craziness, but it’s not easy. Our hearts break for those who have lost loved ones. Being disconnected from parents and grandparents — especially those quarantined in nursing homes and other care facilities — is stretching our ability to bear.
Apprehension about the economy and the economic stability of our state grows every day. We worry about our neighbors who are unemployed and those who own small businesses that may never recover from this shutdown. Our kids are separated from their friends and we are learning, even as adults, how important it is to be connected to friends of our own.
It’s easy to get drawn into the anger and bitterness that demands someone be at fault. It is human nature, to some degree, to want someone to blame, but the truth is that here in New Hampshire we have actually been pretty lucky so far.
Our numbers don’t begin to compare to what many other states have suffered from as far as infections and deaths. We have ample outdoor opportunities to help quell the cabin fever. And most importantly of all, our communities are strong and generous and kind.
I feel for Gov. Chris Sununu during these difficult days. He has an enormous burden on his shoulders and there is no way he will be able to please everyone as he leads us forward, but he has executed the responsibilities of his office with the calm, thoughtful governance of a real leader, and regardless of your political leanings we should all be grateful for that.
It is surely time to start figuring out how we move forward from this. Our economy, our sanity, and our constitutional liberties demand we do so. With Massachusetts to our south, where this highly contagious disease continues to flourish, it’s not going to be an easy transition. But if we stand together through the days ahead, continue to be generous with our neighbors and understanding of those who are struggling, I know that we will all be OK in the end. I have great confidence in Governor Sununu, and even greater faith in the good people of New Hampshire.
And in the meantime, as we try to make the best of this very difficult situation, let’s all keep our pants on.