ON MAY 25th, George Floyd was arrested by Minneapolis police officers for allegedly passing a counterfeit 20-dollar bill at a convenience store, a crime for which he ultimately paid with his life.

Using footage from multiple security cameras and cell phone video of bystanders, the New York Times put together a minute-by-minute telling of what happened to George Floyd, including the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that Officer Derek Chauvin spent kneeling on Floyd’s neck, crushing the life out of him, while Floyd’s hands were cuffed behind his back and onlookers called for the officer to let him breathe.

In the 16 days since, millions of Americans have come together in protest against the abusive brutality of Chauvin — and so many who have come before him — that is disproportionately directed against black Americans.

(To be very clear: I have extraordinary respect for police officers across the nation who risk their lives to protect ours every day, and I believe that the overwhelming majority of officers are good and decent people. Many of those officers have marched with protesters and made it clear that they do not condone the actions of Mr. Chauvin and others. America needs more of these good officers to do the same.)

What I find stunning about the past two weeks is not that Americans have taken to the streets or that people are crying out for justice or that our nation is once again focused on the tragedy of racial inequality. What I find truly stunning is how many people continue to deny the truth that we have a racism problem in America.

In fact, I am shocked by the responses of many to the murder of George Floyd.

“He was a criminal. This wasn’t the first time he committed a crime.” It’s true that Floyd was no saint, but since when is buying cigarettes with a fake bill a capital offense?

“White people are abused by cops too. Why don’t we see stories about that?” Every case of abuse and injustice deserves to be heard. But black Americans are 2.5 to 3 times more likely to be killed in police shootings than white people. And, according to the US News & World Report, “17% of the black people who died as a result of police harm were unarmed, a larger share than any other racial group…”

“So, if I’m white it’s my fault there is racism in this country?” No. Of course not. That’s stupid. But if you are white and you are silent, it’s partly your fault that racism continues in this country. It is simply not enough to “be” non-racist. This moment calls for all good people to be loudly, clearly, consistently against racism.

Four of my many beloved nephews and nieces are black. In our family, we love deeply and unconditionally, but I have always understood that these beautiful children have lived a very different experience than my children. It was an honest conversation with my niece that finally helped me better understand the world in which they live.

When Black Lives Matter first came to be, my response was typical of many. Wait a minute, I thought, all lives matter. Isn’t that the whole point? That we are all equally valuable? And of course, that is true.

What is different for too many black people in America, however, is that their lives don’t matter. Black people are more likely to be victims of police brutality, violent crimes, poverty, homelessness, illness, domestic violence, a lack of education and a host of other societal ills. The causes are a complex web of influences and policy failures across the board, but we cannot excuse the truth of this. The fact that these statistics have become accepted within our society is an indication that for too many and for too long, black lives are expendable.

Often, when confronted with questions of racism and privilege, we respond defensively. “But I have faced difficulties in my life too,” we think to ourselves. “I’m not ‘privileged’ — I work damn hard for what I have.” Yes, of course, ther’s no denying any of that.

But it is not a weakness to admit that you do not understand someone else’s experiences, or to acknowledge that you have not faced the same challenges as another group of people in your community. No matter how hard my husband and I work to provide for our family, no matter what sort of personal losses we confront, and no matter what challenges we will ever face in our lives, we will never be targeted because of the color of our skin.

Black Lives Matter doesn’t say that non-black lives don’t matter. It is a response to the fact that it is black lives that are at risk on our streets today. It is a response to the fact that we have a system in place that too often protects those who abuse their power to target black lives. It is a response to all the black mothers across our country who have to teach their sons to be afraid of police officers, to speak nicely to white people, to keep their opinions to themselves so they don’t get into trouble.

If we are going to achieve racial equality and peace in our country we have to start trying to understand each other. I didn’t understand why athletes were taking a knee at the National Anthem. When it first started, I spoke loudly against them doing so. I will never take a knee at the flag. When I look at our flag I think first and foremost of those who have given their lives to defend the finest ideas of America, those who have died to protect not only what we are, but what we should be.

I do understand, however, that those who kneel have lived a different American life than I have. I have come to respect that this protest is a peaceful one, and a powerful one that forces us all to think about those around us who are not exactly like ourselves.

The violence and destruction that have come in the wake of these protests is heartbreaking and frightening. It is perpetuated in large part by people who do not want us to understand each other, who thrive on division, racism and hatred. We cannot let them win.

No matter what the color of your skin may be, now is the time to speak up loudly against what we all know is so wrong, and to listen carefully, to those who are begging to be heard.

Former state Republican Party chair Jennifer Horn is active in political and civic affairs.

Tuesday, June 09, 2020
