THIS HAS BEEN a year of great loss for our family. My mother passed away at the end of May. She was 84 years old and deeply loved by a very large family. It is never easy to lose our parents; someone whose presence partially defines yours, whose love and support lends a steady guidance to your life. In her final years, I cared for my mother much as a parent cares for their child, but she was still, always, my mom, and I miss her more than I know how to say.

In September, we lost Chris. My brother-in-law was just 43 years old and had spent 18 months fighting for his life; fighting for his five children, for my sister, for his parents and sister. His battle to live was heroic, inspired not by fear of death, but by love of his family and his deep desire to care for them, share his faith with them, and just be with them. This is a heartbreaking loss.

2020 has been a year of loss, to some degree or another, for all of us. COVID quarantines, isolation and social distancing mandates have left most of us feeling disconnected, alone, and out of sorts, unable to be with family we love or to participate in the community activities that normally bind us together.

And for more than a quarter of a million American families, the pandemic has stolen a loved one in the most cruel and abrupt fashion. These unnecessary losses have broken families across the country and left an entire nation bearing the pain.

I think it’s OK to acknowledge that sometimes this all feels really hard. It’s OK to acknowledge that we are hurting. As the holidays approach, a lot of people are struggling to find things for which to be thankful, searching in vain for just a little bit of joy.

Regardless of whether your loss seems small, such as having to wear a mask in the grocery store, or overwhelming, like losing the love of your life and father of your children, it’s easy to feel angry at everyone telling us ‘tis the season to be thankful.

Which is how I was feeling last week. Angry. Sad. Lost.

Until I started to really think about my mom, and how she would respond in this moment. Mom would say it’s OK to be happy, even now. She would tell me to look for joy in the little moments. She would say I should find a way to help others who are struggling, engage in something bigger than myself, get out of the house and out of my own head.

And so I have tried to do exactly that.

Thanks to modern technology, I got to see my grandson toddle across the room when he was learning to walk. I talk to him, sing to him, play with him by video as often as possible. While I miss being with my children more, I am not disconnected from them. We talk, we love, we are still a family. Not everyone can say that and I am deeply grateful that we can.

While our Thanksgiving will be smaller than usual, it will not be lonely. We will come together in small groups, pray over our meal, and celebrate the love we share. We will connect by video with our family in other states, share stories and laughter and we will plan for when we can all be together again.

I continue to find peace in sunrise walks along the beach, wonderment in the stars that fill our skies at night, and joy in so many small moments that are easily missed if we aren’t careful. Caring for others, responding to their pain, and trying to comfort them in their loss — these are all ways to ease our own.

This has surely been a difficult year in many ways, large and small. There will be more difficult days ahead. But let’s choose to relish those small moments of joy as they come. Put up your Christmas tree and hang your lights early. Video chat instead of texting. Take a long walk outside together. Start making a list of what you will do and where you will go when these restrictions are lifted. Share memories of holidays past and tell your children stories of your childhood.

Yes, these days are hard. But life and family are a gift. Find strength and joy in yours, and always remember to be thankful.

Former state Republican Party chair Jennifer Horn is a founding member of The Lincoln Project.

Tuesday, November 24, 2020
