WITH the First-In-The-Nation contest behind us and the presidential contestants on to other states, it is worth our time to do a little post-primary review. It’s always interesting – and, admittedly, fun — to look at the results, compare them to the predictions, and pick apart the field on which the game was played.
First, with the chaos of the Iowa caucus as the primary precursor, it’s only fair to say, we do it right. With no disrespect intended to our friends in the Hawkeye state, the growing chaos in the caucus process is troublesome for those Americans who are concerned about the credibility of our electoral process.
The challenges they faced this year as they attempted to transition to what had been hoped to be a more reliable reporting system only served to highlight the professionalism, accuracy and the proficient manner by which Granite Staters choose their presidential nominees.
And for that, the 2020 FITN MVP Award goes to Secretary of State Bill Gardner, who once again executed a nearly perfect electoral process. I would also point out that his turnout predictions were practically perfect as well.
With an incumbent in the White House, the Republican race didn’t have much to offer in the way of political excitement, but it was noteworthy. New Hampshire Republicans turned out in record numbers to cast a ballot for the incumbent, and the incumbent’s campaign spent an extraordinary amount of money and effort to achieve that turnout.
While it is certainly a sign of the support President Trump has among his base, it also begs the question, what is he so worried about?
Why spend so much time and money in a virtually uncontested race nine months out from the general election?
It could be that his campaign just wants to feed his ego, which we know is a necessary component of any Trump effort. But, it could also be that Trumpland knows his support in the Granite State, while strong among Republicans, is not where it needs to be for a November win.
Trump remains very weak among independents in our state, as well as among women and younger voters, making him vulnerable when it comes to winning our four electoral votes.
On the other side of the political aisle, however, there was some serious fun to be had. Sanders’ win was hardly unexpected, but the close nature of that victory certainly was. Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of a Midwest town that’s smaller than Manchester, came within a few votes of the senator from our neighbor to the west. Sanders drew 26% of the Democratic primary vote, while Buttigieg earned 24%.
That’s compared to Sanders’ 2016 haul of 60.14%. Of course, the field was much more crowded this time around, which brings us to the most interesting result of the day.
With virtually no name ID at the beginning of all this, and less money in the till than any of the top competitors in the field, Amy Klobuchar came in a close third, beating both a former Vice President and a sitting senator from a neighboring state. After a surprisingly strong finish in Iowa, Klobuchar spent the closing week gaining momentum (or “Klobmentum” as some of her supporters called it) with every step she took in the FITN state.
Klobuchar’s surprisingly strong showing in New Hampshire sends her off to Nevada, South Carolina and Super Tuesday with the wind in her sails.
And that is exactly what the first-in-the-nation primary is all about, why it is so valuable to our democratic process. Candidates like Klobuchar and Buttigieg would otherwise have no opportunity to make their case to the American people. The accessibility and affordability of running a race in New Hampshire opens the doors for candidates who don’t come with a built-in donor base or decades of media coverage under their belts.
Of course, a lot of the credit for that goes to New Hampshire citizens, who seem to have an internal compass when it comes to civic engagement. The streets of Manchester, Nashua, Portsmouth, Keene and towns across the state were teeming with Granite Staters last Monday as they were trying to get one last look at the candidates before making up their minds on how to cast their ballots on Tuesday. What happens here offers a tutorial on every candidate for all of America to see.
It is this accessibility to real people, and the dedication of those people to the democratic process of getting to know the candidates, kicking the tires, testing them with tough questions about real life, voting, come rain or shine, that fuels the truth that in the United States of America, anyone – any boy or girl – can grow up to become President.
And that is what we learn — and relearn every four years — from what happens here in the first-in-the-nation primary.
