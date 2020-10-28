WHEN THE Union Leader endorsed Joe Biden for president on Sunday, the world took notice. Founded in 1863, the paper’s editorial page has been a steady voice for conservatism for over 100 years and has not endorsed a Democratic candidate for president in at least a century.
That Donald Trump has so failed in leadership, so disparaged our nation, that this paper could not find a way to endorse him is a devastating judgment on this president.
In a moment when the American people are suffering an immeasurable loss, it is more important than ever before that we elect a leader who actually cares about something — or someone — other than himself.
As of this writing, over 226,000 Americans have lost their lives to the COVID19 pandemic. 226,000 families who have lost their loved one. Grandchildren who will never know the warm embrace of their grandma, brides who will never dance with their dads, husbands and wives who will never again walk with their sweetheart’s hand held warmly in their own.
Over 30 million Americans have lost their livelihood due to this pandemic. More small business owners have lost their businesses under Donald Trump than during the great recession. Record numbers of Americans are behind on their rent or unable to pay their mortgage.
But Trump’s presidency has cost us even more. In a country where racial inequity has long caused division, discord and destruction, Trump has openly embraced the bigotry and hate of white nationalists and uses protests and strife as a tool to divide the nation to advance his own political purposes.
He wantonly tears at the fabric of our democracy without care or concern for the destruction he causes. Cultural divides, racial unrest, economic disparity and constitutional abuses are just tools to be used to feed his narcissism, advance his political ambitions and line his pockets.
His assaults on the dignity and value of life are daily. He continues to defend the devastating policy of caging immigrant children and separating them from their families. 545 of these children, whose parents this administration has simply lost track of, will never again hear their mom or dad say “I love you.” They will never be reunited with their families.
He demeans and devalues women every single day. He called the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, a monster, has repeatedly called women journalists doing their jobs “stupid,” and has publicly called women fat, ugly, pig, dog, horse face, lowlife, and crazed. This is the language he directs at our daughters. As we try to teach them to reach, to dream, to lead, the president of the United States wants them to be silent and still.
On a daily basis he undermines the integrity of free and fair elections, the cornerstone of our democracy. He sows mistrust of the constitutional institutions upon which our nation is built and was impeached for attempting to bribe foreign leaders to influence our elections.
The losses inflicted on the American people by this president are burdensome beyond measure, made all the more painful by the knowledge that Donald Trump made informed, self-serving decisions that led to these losses.
In this paper’s endorsement, after identifying the many policy failures of the president, the editorial stated this about Joe Biden:
“Building this country up sits squarely within the skill set of Joseph Biden. We have found Mr. Biden to be a caring, compassionate and professional public servant. He has repeatedly expressed his desire to be a president for all of America, and we take him at his word. Joe Biden may not be the president we want, but in 2020 he is the president we desperately need. He will be a president to bring people together and right the ship of state.”
America deserves a president who cares about her people more than he cares about himself. We don’t have that today, but we can.
If we vote for Joe Biden for president.