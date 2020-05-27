AS New Hampshire and her neighboring states begin to address the process of reopening retail, restaurants, state offices and business of all kinds, the details of how to do so in a manner that preserves our economy and our personal health is causing significant consternation for many. The idea of whether or not to wear a cloth face mask, or some other type of face cover, while in public places has initiated some of the most aggressive debates that I’ve seen online in a long time.
As is so often the case in this digital age, it seems everyone with a keyboard is suddenly a medical expert with a concentration in virology. These are the same folks who also claim expertise in the Constitution, climate science, and XYZ.
It is nearly impossible to discuss the devastation caused by the rapid spread of COVID-19 without also discussing the politics that surrounds it. The politicians in Washington — from the White House to Congress — politicized the handling of this pandemic from the start and that has made it nearly impossible for us commoners to discuss this without thrashing about the waters of our political differences.
I share an affinity with those who express a concern for our individual liberties and how they may be damaged for the long term as a result of the limits placed on our communities during this pandemic. Here in New Hampshire, we do a particularly good job of making sure that debate is heard and our governor has been sensitive to words like “guidelines” and “mandates.” In fact, in a recent interview with NHPR he made it clear there would be no face mask police deployed from Concord.
For my liberty friends, we need to recognize that the same Constitution that gives us those freedoms we so adamantly defend also gives a certain authority to our governors in times of emergency. I respect that. I would also remind them that they have ample opportunity to peacefully make their opposition heard by those in government with whom they disagree, and I respect that as well.
When the pandemic has passed, there will be a thorough vetting of how we responded both at the state and federal level and I’m certain we will all be surprised by how many missed opportunities there were to do better, both in terms of liberty and medicine.
But in this moment, when confronting details like whether or not to wear a mask at Target, we can only deal with the circumstances as they exist today. And according to all credible medical sources, doing so protects you and, more importantly, those around you.
According to the unbiased, non-political medical experts at Johns Hopkins, “The virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example via speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. In light of this evidence, wearing a cloth face mask or covering in public places where social distancing can’t be observed will help reduce the spread of the disease.” (You can learn more about practical guidelines for dealing with coronavirus at hopkinsmedicine.org).
I think the vast majority of Americans are smart to understand this. And I believe that they have the right to choose not to wear a mask if they are somehow offended by the idea of protecting themselves and their neighbors from the spread of a particularly insidious, contagious disease.
But here is what they don’t have a right to do: endanger others. Governors have the right to execute their emergency powers. Communities have a right to protect their own health.
Business owners have a right to require that their employees and their customers wear masks. It’s no different than “No shoes, no shirt, no service.”
And I have a right to choose to not patronize businesses that don’t require masks or restaurants that don’t enforce physical distancing in their seating plans.
This pandemic is going to continue to influence how we function as a society for a long time. We haven’t yet learned nearly enough about it to truly understand how to kill it or live with it. Our lives go on. Our need for human interaction, economic sustainability and mental health all must be protected. The daily challenges of life — sick loved ones, raising children, earning a living, etc — don’t go away.
It seems to me that wearing a mask in public spaces where distancing is not possible, is a smart move. It shows consideration and care for your neighbors and offers additional protection for yourself.
And frankly, with all the other extraordinary challenges we are facing right now, I just don’t see resisting it as something worth dying on.