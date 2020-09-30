I’VE SPENT a lot of time lately thinking about loss and the burdens we bear as a result. Of course, there are great losses and small, some that we choose, and some that are thrust upon us no matter how hard we fight to hang on.
2020 has been a year of great loss for our family, some of which is a story for another day. But as I process some of that personal loss, it has led me to more deeply consider the losses that so many others around me carry in their lives, and the undeniable loss we have suffered as a nation.
It seems like some losses are certainly easier to recover from than others. Those losses that eventually offer a replacement are easier to bear. When we lose a job, for example, it can undermine our self-confidence and cause us financial anxiety. But over time, if we get a new job and are able to pay our bills, the burden of the loss is eased and our self-confidence returns.
Other losses are harder to define, and some we never recover from.
I was talking to a friend yesterday about the state of the world — the interminable feeling of the abnormality with which we are all living right now. My friend is 70 years old, still works full-time, and is raising her grandson. With all the concerns and responsibilities on her plate, the one thing she finds most burdensome is what she called a “loss of regular life. I miss just being normal, waking up happy, feeling optimistic, going about my day like it’s just another day. I really miss that feeling.”
Last week the United States passed the 200,000 mark in lives lost to COVID-19. This week, the world passed the one million lives lost mark. It is an extraordinary loss — both historically and emotionally, we all feel the weight. And we all feel it in different ways.
For those who have lost a loved one, the pain is sharp, and even more so because we know now that so many of these deaths could have been avoided. We have lost connections through quarantine and COVID restrictions, we’re unable to gather in large numbers indoors, unable, in some places, to even learn in classrooms.
Grandparents are missing their grandchildren’s baptisms and first steps. There are no graduations, weddings are being postponed, and youth sports canceled. We still have to wait our turn to get into a grocery store and speculation about winter COVID-spikes brings back the anxiety of quarantine. All of this contributes to that loss of regular-life feeling that normally grounds us.
While we are united in loss, I also believe we can be united in optimism. I am grateful for my neighbors who are clearly trying to be part of the solution, wearing masks, helping each other, finding ways to “make it work” under difficult circumstances. I see the same in small businesses and restaurants that are being resourceful and accommodating in their efforts to keep their businesses open in a safe and creative manner. And I am incredibly impressed by the near-heroic efforts of our teachers to educate, engage, and inspire our children under the most difficult of circumstances.
It is hard to accept that we do not know when this will end, but I am comforted with the sure knowledge that it will, indeed, end. Until then, I am going to try to be sensitive to the loss that others are feeling, focus on all the efforts I see around me to serve the community, and remind myself and others as frequently as I can that this will not last forever. Loss can be an incredibly painful process to go through, but there is always a lighter, better day ahead.