I’VE SPENT a lot of time lately thinking about loss and the burdens we bear as a result. Of course, there are great losses and small, some that we choose, and some that are thrust upon us no matter how hard we fight to hang on.

2020 has been a year of great loss for our family, some of which is a story for another day. But as I process some of that personal loss, it has led me to more deeply consider the losses that so many others around me carry in their lives, and the undeniable loss we have suffered as a nation.

It seems like some losses are certainly easier to recover from than others. Those losses that eventually offer a replacement are easier to bear. When we lose a job, for example, it can undermine our self-confidence and cause us financial anxiety. But over time, if we get a new job and are able to pay our bills, the burden of the loss is eased and our self-confidence returns.

Other losses are harder to define, and some we never recover from.

I was talking to a friend yesterday about the state of the world — the interminable feeling of the abnormality with which we are all living right now. My friend is 70 years old, still works full-time, and is raising her grandson. With all the concerns and responsibilities on her plate, the one thing she finds most burdensome is what she called a “loss of regular life. I miss just being normal, waking up happy, feeling optimistic, going about my day like it’s just another day. I really miss that feeling.”

Last week the United States passed the 200,000 mark in lives lost to COVID-19. This week, the world passed the one million lives lost mark. It is an extraordinary loss — both historically and emotionally, we all feel the weight. And we all feel it in different ways.

For those who have lost a loved one, the pain is sharp, and even more so because we know now that so many of these deaths could have been avoided. We have lost connections through quarantine and COVID restrictions, we’re unable to gather in large numbers indoors, unable, in some places, to even learn in classrooms.

Grandparents are missing their grandchildren’s baptisms and first steps. There are no graduations, weddings are being postponed, and youth sports canceled. We still have to wait our turn to get into a grocery store and speculation about winter COVID-spikes brings back the anxiety of quarantine. All of this contributes to that loss of regular-life feeling that normally grounds us.

While we are united in loss, I also believe we can be united in optimism. I am grateful for my neighbors who are clearly trying to be part of the solution, wearing masks, helping each other, finding ways to “make it work” under difficult circumstances. I see the same in small businesses and restaurants that are being resourceful and accommodating in their efforts to keep their businesses open in a safe and creative manner. And I am incredibly impressed by the near-heroic efforts of our teachers to educate, engage, and inspire our children under the most difficult of circumstances.

It is hard to accept that we do not know when this will end, but I am comforted with the sure knowledge that it will, indeed, end. Until then, I am going to try to be sensitive to the loss that others are feeling, focus on all the efforts I see around me to serve the community, and remind myself and others as frequently as I can that this will not last forever. Loss can be an incredibly painful process to go through, but there is always a lighter, better day ahead.

Former state Republican Party chair Jennifer Horn is a founding member of The Lincoln Project.

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Monday, September 28, 2020
John Barthelmes: A life of service isn't for everyone
Op-eds

John Barthelmes: A life of service isn't for everyone

IT TAKES a certain person to dedicate one’s career to public safety. From police officers to firefighters to medical emergency responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic, our first responders share a common thread: their desire to care for others, while building relationships and trust within…

John Tobin: Key moment in the quest for fair school funding
Op-eds

John Tobin: Key moment in the quest for fair school funding

ALTHOUGH largely unheeded in the shadow of COVID-19 and the 2020 election, two simultaneous efforts to resolve New Hampshire’s longstanding school funding and property tax inequities have moved forward during the spring and summer. Both will reach crucial turning points in the coming weeks.

Sunday, September 27, 2020
Michael Conlon: On the brink of greatness
Op-eds

Michael Conlon: On the brink of greatness

THE HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY Attorney’s Office works with local law enforcement to administer justice and manage the prosecution of most felony crimes. In April 2018, before I took office, my predecessor, Dennis Hogan, tried to obtain $500,000 of additional funding and had called his office “on t…

Chuck Douglas: Why I can’t vote for Trump
Op-eds

Chuck Douglas: Why I can’t vote for Trump

I FIRST VOTED for a Republican presidential candidate in 1964 when I was 21 and head of Youth for Goldwater at UNH. Since then I have voted 13 more times for every nominee of my party including Donald Trump four years ago. I have been a delegate to four Republican National Conventions.

Friday, September 25, 2020
David Ports: YMCA needs Congress to act
Op-eds

David Ports: YMCA needs Congress to act

DURING the COVID-19 crisis, charities have been delivering services to vulnerable individuals and families across New Hampshire, but we’ve also been hit particularly hard by the pandemic with facility closures, declines in donations, cuts in program revenue and staff reductions. Without addi…

Thursday, September 24, 2020
Brendan Williams: Nursing homes left for dead
Op-eds

Brendan Williams: Nursing homes left for dead

IN THE federal government’s anemic effort against COVID-19, nursing homes have effectively been left for dead. Despite deaths that began with the February outbreak in a Kirkland, Wash., nursing home, hospitals were prioritized for personal protective equipment. Hospital workers were publicly…

Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Kathleen Sullivan: September disaster for Trump 
Op-eds

Kathleen Sullivan: September disaster for Trump 

IT WAS ONCE written of Chester Arthur, the 21st president, that “No man ever entered the Presidency so profoundly and widely distrusted as Chester Alan Arthur, and no one ever retired...more generally respected, alike by political foe and friend.”

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Janet Breslin Smith: Support and defend the Constitution
Op-eds

Janet Breslin Smith: Support and defend the Constitution

  • Updated

EVERY TIME military officers are promoted, they repeat the oath of office they took when first commissioned: “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”

Nejem Raheem: Droughts are real, leadership is needed
Op-eds

Nejem Raheem: Droughts are real, leadership is needed

AS THE Union Leader and many other papers have reported, all of New Hampshire is experiencing some level of drought and nearly one quarter of the state is experiencing severe drought (despite our recent batch of rain), according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Monday, September 21, 2020
Richard Knox: Fueled by the pandemic, broadband options multiply
Op-eds

Richard Knox: Fueled by the pandemic, broadband options multiply

THE PANDEMIC grinds on. A fraught new school year begins (sort of). Chilly weather brings ominous thoughts of how much more difficult it will be to keep distanced and stay safe. And hundreds of thousands in the Granite State struggle with maddeningly slow and unreliable internet service — if…

Sunday, September 20, 2020
+2
Beverly Stoddart: My name is Glory
Op-eds

Beverly Stoddart: My name is Glory

  • Updated

IN THE summer of 2010, I started seeing flags everywhere. It was like when you buy a new car and then start seeing the same vehicle on every street you drive. The official name is the “Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon,” also known as “frequency illusion.” No matter the name, during that summer, fla…

+4
Shannon Hogan: Tricornered flags
Op-eds

Shannon Hogan: Tricornered flags

WHEN I ANSWERED the front door one Sunday morning, a chaplain, a U.S. Navy admiral, and a casualty notification officer came bearing news from Londonderry. News I had to share with the primary next of kin — a dedicated Navy wife of 11 years — upstairs in our family’s home on the Naval Air St…