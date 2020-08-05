LAST WEEK, in a tweet filled with inaccurate information and written with the eloquence of a teenager (no offense intended to teenagers), the President of the United States suggested we delay our presidential elections for the first time in the history of our nation.
In order to cut off those who will say he didn’t say it, didn’t mean it, didn’t really, here it is exactly as he tweeted it:
“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely, and safely vote???”
Putting the constitutional restrictions of doing so aside, one has to question the president’s actual motivation in floating such a ludicrous idea.
Let’s begin by addressing the false accusations about mail-in voting. It is, in fact, exactly like absentee voting. Precisely the same. You get a ballot from your town hall, check your chosen boxes, seal it in an envelope and mail it back to town hall. Or, if you prefer, you can deliver it in person.
Absentee voting and mail-in voting are two terms for one action. The differences are not in the action, but the application. All states allow you to vote by mail under limited circumstances, such as out-of-town travel on election day or infirmity, and that is most often referred to as absentee voting. Twenty-six states allow absentee voting without having to identify any excuse. Five states conduct all of their voting by mail.
This year, several more states, including New Hampshire, have passed laws stating that concern about COVID-19 is an allowable reason to cast an absentee ballot.
The reason the president is making unenforceable suggestions about the integrity of mail-in voting is because Donald Trump is incapable of accepting responsibility for anything. If he is going to lose this election — and he just might — then he needs a scapegoat. Mail-in voting that is “fraudulent” is the perfect excuse for losing because his most ardent supporters will never be convinced otherwise.
The credibility of mail-in voting, however, has been proven over and over again. In fact, according to data accumulated on voting processes, it is no more or less susceptible to fraud than in-person voting as there are several checks in the process to prevent fraudulent ballots from being cast. When Attorney General William Barr suggested otherwise recently, election officials across the country spoke up to correct him.
Falsely suggesting that our voting systems are rigged undermines the confidence of the American people and the strength of our democracy.
But that is exactly Donald Trump’s purpose in doing so. He is a president who has solicited help in swaying our elections from Russia and China, was impeached for trying to bribe the Ukrainian leader to influence Trump’s reelection, and as recently as the last few days has said he would accept information from foreign entities on his opponents. He continues to call attempts by foreign countries to rig our elections a hoax in spite of overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
He will literally do anything, including anything illegal or corrupt, to win.
New Hampshire’s governor quickly squashed any thoughts of election delays or rigged balloting through his own tweet, which received over 64,000 likes:
“Make no mistake: the election will happen in New Hampshire on November 3rd. End of story. Our voting system is secure, safe, and reliable. We have done it right 100% of the time for 100 years — this year will be no different.”
In fact, the efficacy of mail-in voting has been proven in the manner in which we, as a nation, have utilized it for the longest time as the manner of voting for our active-duty military members. Our military has voted by mail since the Civil War.
New Hampshire even plays a role in the history of military absentee voting. In 1775, a group of colonial soldiers were allowed to vote by proxy at a Hollis town meeting.
Americans have voted through wars, pandemics and depressions. We have voted in hurricanes, downpours and blizzards.
Voting is a corner of our constitutional republic. Never has an American president done more to damage the integrity of that foundational democratic process than Donald Trump.
Trump is hoping to convince you that your vote doesn’t matter, that it will be stolen from you by some imagined rigged process, while all the while he is the one willing to lie, cheat and steal his way to a win. Don’t let him.