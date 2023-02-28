GOVERNOR CHRIS SUNUNU recently announced that his administration plans to eliminate licensing requirements for more than 30 professions, including landscape architects. Despite the governor’s remark during his 2023 budget address, don’t be fooled to think landscape architects plant rose bushes. Eliminating licensure for landscape architects is a drastic step that endangers public safety.
How, you might ask? Let’s pause for a moment to clarify what landscape architects do.
Landscape architects design the outdoor spaces where Americans gather, play, compete, relax, live, learn and work. The ability to see the bigger picture of a project and blend nature, science, design, sustainability and public safety is a perspective unique to landscape architects.
Due to the public health, safety, and welfare impact of the profession, landscape architects are licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Landscape architecture education programs include coursework in science, engineering, hydrology, horticulture, sustainability, geology, and technology. Like architects and engineers, landscape architects also must gain experience and pass a national examination to become licensed.
Deregulation will not only impact public safety, but also create barriers for New Hampshire landscape architects to practice in the state. Eliminating licensure disqualifies New Hampshire landscape architects from bidding on public contracts in our own state.
That said, how does landscape architecture impact public health, safety, and welfare?
Landscape architects are developing solutions for the infrastructure and climate challenges New Hampshire faces today like sea-level rise, transportation upgrades and Main Street revitalization — all of which contribute to public health and safety, our local economy, and New Hampshire’s cultural identity.
Landscape architects informed the masterplan for the Cochecho River Waterfront in Dover. The new waterfront park addresses sea-level rise by restoring wetlands, which helps to mitigate flooding, manage stormwater and halt erosion while also serving as a recreational area.
There are many landscape architects who specialize in mixed use transportation meaning that they focus on supporting all of the ways people move through their communities whether that’s by car, bike or by foot. The Route 101 extension and redevelopment in Bedford was informed by landscape architects who, in addition to improving pedestrian safety also advanced traffic calming measures like tree-lined streets and worked to minimize the impact of the project on surrounding wetlands and make them an integral part of the natural features of the new landscape.
Landscape architects have played a role in the economic vitality of our historic New England towns by designing streetscapes that address accessibility and modern challenges in ways that also retain historic charm such as Concord’s Mainstreet and Portsmouth’s Historic State Street.
Nature is an important part of New Hampshire’s identity and landscape architects put nature at the heart of everything we do. Our iconic state parks and their amenities took shape under the design guidance of landscape architects. Landscape architects of today continue to ensure that the legacy of the Granite State’s natural assets are protected and safe for all users.
Landscape architects are also experienced in designing nature-based recreational facilities like the Mill City Park at Franklin Falls, which has sparked economic revitalization in the region.
State agencies and city governments have recognized the impact landscape architects have on health, safety, and welfare of the public and turn to the profession for its expertise. There are licensed professional landscape architects currently serving in NHDOT and city planning offices around the state and many municipalities require a landscape architect to prepare and stamp design plans.
Furthermore, New Hampshire has a state-wide shortage of licensed design professionals. Let’s not exacerbate that problem by eliminating licensure for landscape architects who are fully qualified to lead complex infrastructure projects that ensure public health and safety and move the Granite State forward.
Jennifer Martel is president of the New Hampshire chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects. She lives in Exeter.
