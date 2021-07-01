DISCUSSIONS OF higher education often focus on who gets in and where. If you don’t have children nearing college age, it feels like higher education doesn’t really affect you.
But nothing could be further from the truth. The College for All Act, recently introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Pramila Jayapal, demonstrates that increased federal investment in higher education can solve serious economic problems, especially in New Hampshire.
Higher education is in a state of crisis. In the past 20 years, state support for public schools has plummeted. In 2019, New Hampshire was the only state to allocate less than 2% of tax revenues to colleges and universities. These reductions in state funding leave colleges dependent on donations, private lending, and tuition. Almost two-thirds of UNH’s operating revenue in fiscal year 2019 came from students—through tuition and room and board. That is why it now costs almost $35,000/year for New Hampshire residents to attend the University of New Hampshire-Durham. New Hampshire students face the second-highest average in-state tuition in the county.
Not surprisingly, as tuition grows, student debt has skyrocketed. New Hampshire graduates carry an average of $39,410 of student debt, the highest in the nation. The total amount of debt ($7.7 billion) carried by New Hampshire graduates is more than the 2017 budget ($5.8 billion) for the state of New Hampshire.
This astronomical amount of debt belies New Hampshire’s claim to be a place of economic opportunity. Many potential students are dissuaded from attending college at all, even though a college degree can double a student’s lifetime earnings. Other students make important life decisions solely through the prism of the post-college debt load. What to study, what jobs to apply for, where to live, whether to buy a house or have children—the entire horizon is weighed down by debt.
This situation is particularly perilous for New Hampshire because it struggles to keep talented young people in the state. A 2019 Congressional report showed that New Hampshire had the fifth worst rate for “brain drain”—we’ve lost 20% more young high achievers than we’ve kept. The reason for this youth migration is simple: graduates have to go where the highest paying jobs are in order to have a hope of paying down their loans and still having money to live on. New Hampshire consequently has the second oldest population in the union; these trends threaten future shortages in necessary services for Granite Staters.
The College for All Act offers an unprecedented opportunity to confront these crises. Through a small tax on Wall Street trades, this bill would make a college education affordable for New Hampshire families. Community college would be tuition-free, while four-year colleges and universities, like the University of New Hampshire or Keene State, would be tuition-free for families making less than $125,000 a year. The median family income in New Hampshire was $77,933 dollars in 2019; College for All would be a game changer for students and families.
The College for All Act also ensures that expanded student access to college doesn’t come at the expense of the dedicated faculty who teach them. Higher education has a second crisis on its hands in the form of a grossly unequal labor system. 75% of college instructors nationwide are adjunct faculty, that is, graduate students or faculty who are paid by the course and often work on short-term contracts. Nationwide, one quarter of adjunct faculty are on public assistance like Medicaid or food stamps, meaning that almost 20% of college teachers are teetering on the edge of poverty.
This labor crisis deeply affects student learning conditions. Adjunct faculty often lack resources and job security, making their teaching schedules unpredictable. Students might find that the faculty member who taught their favorite class, one they were counting on for mentoring or a letter of recommendation, has suddenly vanished from campus only a semester later. Adjunct faculty often don’t have space on campus where they can meet with students to assist with course work.
The College for All Act does something about this issue, too. It says that within 5 years, 75% of faculty need to be tenured or on the tenure-track, offering new stability for faculty and their students. Most importantly, schools would not be allowed to achieve this target though increased class sizes or curricular cuts, ensuring that students benefit.
As college educators in New Hampshire, we have seen first-hand how college transforms student’s lives. We are all better if students can go to college without the fear that they—or their professors—will be financially burdened for decades to come. Indeed, the math is clear. New Hampshire needs College for All. We are asking New Hampshire’s congressional delegation to support the College for All Act to make college affordable and accessible for Granite State families.