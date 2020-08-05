WHETHER it is their health, age, or socioeconomic background, no individual patient is the same. So why should the federal government maintain guidelines that treat all patients receiving pain intervention exactly the same?

The basic principles of using opioids for chronic pain management can be summarized by the phrase “start low, go slow.” Sometimes, intermittent use of a short-acting opioid may be preferable to daily, continuous use of long-acting opioids. The consequences of this policy, among others, echoes throughout the United States by holding back patients from receiving adequate care with a diverse set of options.

The story always follows a similar path: patients are barred from exploring all health care options and thus fall through the cracks created by a system that picks winners and losers, isolates doctors from prescribing what they think is best for their patients, and in many cases creating additional complications that come along with Schedule II opioids.

As director of emergency services at Lakes Region Hospital General Hospital I witnessed firsthand the devastation the opioid crisis had on too many of our state’s citizens. And a crucial step in the right direction begins at a policy level.

Health care providers are rapidly adapting to ensure patients receive the best treatment, whether that is through emerging technologies like telemedicine or exploring new methods to meet the current challenges facing New Hampshire and the rest of the United States. But there is much more work to be done, especially on such a wide-reaching issue as pain management.

Clinicians should consider medications with reduced potential for respiratory depression and lower risk of abuse and addiction. CDC should bring these factors into consideration and not favor an approach with higher risks.

There are alternatives for pain intervention that the DEA classifies as having less addictive properties. Using the weight of the federal government to prevent doctors from getting those treatments to their patients is a disservice. When it comes to your health and safety, all options need to be on the table.

The CDC’s Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain is intended to improve communication between providers and patients about the risks and benefits of therapy for chronic pain and improve the safety and effectiveness of pain treatment. The current Guideline does not adequately do that.

But there are other options for patients that should be on the table. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Pain Management Best Practices Inter-Agency Task Force Report from May 2019, provides a comprehensive, balanced, well-thought-out evaluation of pain management and pain management therapies that should be considered by the CDC.

We should acknowledge and emphasize the importance of individualized patient care. Preservation of physician autonomy in clinical decision-making is paramount to the delivery of patient-centered care.

Updating the CDC’s opioid prescribing Guideline would allow doctors and patients to decide what is best for their own unique circumstances, rather than the federal government’s attempt at designating one type of intervention over another.

Jennifer Nunez of Gilford formerly served as the director of emergency services at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.

Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Monday, August 03, 2020
Sunday, August 02, 2020
Sen. Maggie Hassan: Schools need more federal support
Op-eds

Sen. Maggie Hassan: Schools need more federal support

  • Updated

SCHOOL SUPPLIES are beginning to appear in store aisles, but across New Hampshire, school board members, teachers, and parents are still wrestling with decisions about whether schools will fully open in-person, be fully remote, or offer a hybrid model. Teachers, administrators, and staff are…

Friday, July 31, 2020
Celeste Clark: Hannaford helps people quit
Op-eds

Celeste Clark: Hannaford helps people quit

IT IS time to applaud Hannaford Supermarkets. They have taken a huge step forward stating they will be eliminating the sale of all tobacco products by this fall. This big step promotes public health and wellness and shows that as a community partner they care about keeping people safe.

Thursday, July 30, 2020
Marjorie Smith: Déjà vu all over againon redistricting in NH
Op-eds

Marjorie Smith: Déjà vu all over againon redistricting in NH

  • Updated

GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has spent four months focusing his attention on trying to guide the state through a frightening and challenging pandemic. This struggle is by no means over, but now some of his energy must be directed to reviewing the work of the legislature.

Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Tina Nadeau: Protecting jurors and the jury system during COVID-19
Op-eds

Tina Nadeau: Protecting jurors and the jury system during COVID-19

  • Carl Perreault

WHEN the COVID-19 pandemic first struck the state this spring, the Judicial Branch acted to protect the safety of our citizens by suspending all jury trials. Following several weeks of careful planning and preparation, as well as instituting significant measures to protect the health of pros…

Monday, July 27, 2020
Daniel Soucy: Show your love for NH, support our refugee community
Op-eds

Daniel Soucy: Show your love for NH, support our refugee community

  • Daniel Soucy
  • Updated

UNDERSTANDABLY, in the midst of the continuing economic and health-related stress caused by Covid-19, many of us have not had the time or energy to think about those issues that would normally take precedent in the lead up to election season in New Hampshire. However, the Trump administratio…