WHETHER it is their health, age, or socioeconomic background, no individual patient is the same. So why should the federal government maintain guidelines that treat all patients receiving pain intervention exactly the same?
The basic principles of using opioids for chronic pain management can be summarized by the phrase “start low, go slow.” Sometimes, intermittent use of a short-acting opioid may be preferable to daily, continuous use of long-acting opioids. The consequences of this policy, among others, echoes throughout the United States by holding back patients from receiving adequate care with a diverse set of options.
The story always follows a similar path: patients are barred from exploring all health care options and thus fall through the cracks created by a system that picks winners and losers, isolates doctors from prescribing what they think is best for their patients, and in many cases creating additional complications that come along with Schedule II opioids.
As director of emergency services at Lakes Region Hospital General Hospital I witnessed firsthand the devastation the opioid crisis had on too many of our state’s citizens. And a crucial step in the right direction begins at a policy level.
Health care providers are rapidly adapting to ensure patients receive the best treatment, whether that is through emerging technologies like telemedicine or exploring new methods to meet the current challenges facing New Hampshire and the rest of the United States. But there is much more work to be done, especially on such a wide-reaching issue as pain management.
Clinicians should consider medications with reduced potential for respiratory depression and lower risk of abuse and addiction. CDC should bring these factors into consideration and not favor an approach with higher risks.
There are alternatives for pain intervention that the DEA classifies as having less addictive properties. Using the weight of the federal government to prevent doctors from getting those treatments to their patients is a disservice. When it comes to your health and safety, all options need to be on the table.
The CDC’s Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain is intended to improve communication between providers and patients about the risks and benefits of therapy for chronic pain and improve the safety and effectiveness of pain treatment. The current Guideline does not adequately do that.
But there are other options for patients that should be on the table. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Pain Management Best Practices Inter-Agency Task Force Report from May 2019, provides a comprehensive, balanced, well-thought-out evaluation of pain management and pain management therapies that should be considered by the CDC.
We should acknowledge and emphasize the importance of individualized patient care. Preservation of physician autonomy in clinical decision-making is paramount to the delivery of patient-centered care.
Updating the CDC’s opioid prescribing Guideline would allow doctors and patients to decide what is best for their own unique circumstances, rather than the federal government’s attempt at designating one type of intervention over another.