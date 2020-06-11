Jessica Cantin: A riot is the language of the unheard

IN RECENT conversations, I’ve found that some of my white friends, just like many people in New Hampshire, are not sure how to react to what they’ve seen and heard about the senseless treatment of a black man in Minneapolis or the demonstrations and rioting it sparked.
They are repulsed by George Floyd’s death and understand the emotion triggering protests across the country, but feel confused in thinking about it. It’s not a part of their world and although they find it troubling, they don’t have the vocabulary for it. Is there anything they should say or do? They’re not sure. They feel removed from it.
And just like other things that don’t seem personally relevant, I’m concerned that they’ll soon begin to tune it out. And that’s the wrong thing to do. We all need to keep listening. We need to hear what is being said.
New Hampshire is not particularly racially diverse, many white people don’t have a way of thinking particularly deeply about racism. A common perspective is that the civil rights movement happened and issues of justice and equality for people of color were resolved.
If we listen now we’ll hear that these issues aren't resolved. As someone who works in Manchester’s inner city with people of color I can attest that societal inequality exists here. It might be more benign, but racism is a subtle and systemic issue here and across the country.
Being white in a predominantly white state, many of us are unaware of the privilege we enjoy in terms of opportunities for quality education, meaningful employment, upward mobility, respect and personal and community safety.
The 1960s were a tumultuous time in America. We were embroiled in a war in Vietnam and the civil rights movement.
In the summer of 1967 there were 159 race riots across the U.S., mostly in big cities. In response, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave a speech called “The Other America” in which he condemned the violence, but insightfully explained, “A riot is the language of the unheard.”
What Dr. King said more than 50 years ago can help us make sense of what’s happening today and decide what we should do tomorrow:
"I think America must see that riots do not develop out of thin air. Certain conditions continue to exist in our society which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots. But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard.
And what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the plight of the Negro poor has worsened over the last few years. It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. And it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice, equality, and humanity.
And so in a real sense our nation's summers of riots are caused by our nation's winters of delay. And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again. Social justice and progress are the absolute guarantors of riot prevention."
At the end of July of that summer of 1967, President Lyndon Johnson formed a commission to investigate the cause of the riots. Its report in 1968 blamed “pervasive societal inequalities” in inner cities.
It’s sad to say that these pervasive societal inequalities still exist. The killing of George Floyd is proof of that. So is inequity in public education for people of color. Inequity in employment. Hunger. Access to quality medical care. That’s what these protests are about.
The unheard are telling us that the promises of freedom and justice still have not been met. It’s up to us to care enough about justice, equality and humanity to listen. If we listen long enough and intently enough we’ll figure out what we can do to help.