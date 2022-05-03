AS A WOMAN in recovery and a member of the board of directors of the New Hampshire Providers Association (NHPA), I want to express my sincere thanks to the New Hampshire House for passing SB 279, creating a committee to study the efficacy of current harm reduction strategies and how to expand these life-saving programs in our state. The House Health and Human Services Committee voted 19 to 1 to approve SB 279 last month and the full House endorsed that recommendation on April 21.
In my time working in Nashua, I have seen the positive impact of harm reduction programs like the Syringe Service Alliance of the Nashua Area (SSANA). I have witnessed firsthand that harm reduction is a compassionate and logical approach to address problematic drug use. Harm reduction is any evidence-supported strategy or idea that reduces the attendant risks and harms of using drugs. It’s working in the regions of the state where these programs now exist to prevent death, disease, and chaos.
Unfortunately, there are regions of New Hampshire with no syringe access. In rural areas, this problem may only be visible to drug users and emergency departments that are seeing more, more costly, and sometimes life-threatening injection-related infections like endocarditis.
There have been some recent celebratory responses to New Hampshire’s rate of fatal drug poisonings plateauing, not increasing like the rest of the nation. But losing over 400 human lives in New Hampshire every year is no reason to celebrate. One way to see fewer deaths is a comprehensive harm reduction strategy, including programs like overdose prevention centers (OPCs).
OPCs are safe locations where drug users can use pre-obtained substances under medical supervision with immediate access to an array of supports. If an overdose occurs, staff are present to provide first aid, administer naloxone, and support breathing. Typically, there are both clinicians and peers to help people experiencing mental health issues. More than 120 of these facilities operate in 10 countries globally; many have been in operation for several decades. There has never been a life lost to drug poisoning recorded in any of these sites where millions of injections have been monitored.
In the past three years, nine U.S. states have considered legislation to legally authorize OPCs and nine major cities are considering OPC models to help address the overdose crisis at the local level. Around the United States, municipal and state governments have followed the evidence and the will of the people they represent and attempted to open above-ground OPCs. Not only do these sites have the potential to prevent 100,000 American deaths every year, there are tremendous tax savings for communities that roll out a comprehensive harm reduction support system for people who use drugs.
OPCs save local governments millions of dollars in health care costs, based on averted overdose deaths, infectious disease transmission, and reduced skin and soft tissue infections. A study focused on San Francisco found that one overdose prevention center in that city would result in a net savings of $3.5 million per year. A similar study focused on Baltimore estimated an annual net savings of $7.8 million.
The N.H. Providers Association supports the creation and expansion of harm reduction programs for people who use drugs in New Hampshire. This includes ensuring statewide access to syringe services programs and the creation of legal overdose prevention centers. The philosophy behind the harm reduction model is that it makes more ethical and economic sense to acknowledge the dignity and humanity of people who use drugs.
These are evidence-based models of treatment and recovery support that meet individuals “where they are at” and bring them into a community of care where access to treatment and recovery resources is increased. Harm-reduction models decrease stigma, offer support not punishment, and aim to reduce all drug-related death and disease.
We know that a substance use disorder is characterized by continuing to use drugs despite negative consequences. It is time for a paradigm shift away from punitive and criminal frameworks for addressing drug use. When people are shown compassion and respect and have their needs met, they get better. Addressing drug use as a crime means we are not addressing it as a health issue.
Harm reduction is the pathway forward to an improved Granite State for everyone. Studying the establishment and impact of harm reduction and overdose prevention programs on the state and local levels in New Hampshire is a critical first step to help reduce overdose deaths in New Hampshire. Therefore, we thank the House and the sponsors of SB 279 for their support and hard work, and we strongly urge the Governor to sign the bill.