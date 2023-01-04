GRANITE STATERS remain unbothered by the sight of salt trucks during the winter months. Perhaps their disregard would bubble into concern if they knew that 50 watersheds in the state are chloride-impaired by EPA standards, or that sips from a New Hampshire tap places folks with salt-restricted diets at risk. Road salt is a scourge, but it might be its own solution.

Road salt (sodium chloride, NaCl) is the darling in the marketplace. It is effective, inexpensive, and economical. NaCl lowers the freezing point of water to melt ice and snow and prevents hard-pack. It is cheaper than most alternatives. Road salt gets people into work by both luring them onto the roads and keeping traffic moving. In some states, a one-day travel shutdown has monetary consequences in the hundreds of millions, particularly in lost wages to hourly retail workers.

Jillian Houle is a second year law student at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, where she is a member of the Environmental Law Society.

