GRANITE STATERS remain unbothered by the sight of salt trucks during the winter months. Perhaps their disregard would bubble into concern if they knew that 50 watersheds in the state are chloride-impaired by EPA standards, or that sips from a New Hampshire tap places folks with salt-restricted diets at risk. Road salt is a scourge, but it might be its own solution.
The reality of road salt is more complex than saved wages, saved costs, and freezing point depression, though. NaCl blights human health and harms watersheds, roadside vegetation and soil, salt-licking animals, fish and aquatic life, and architectural and vehicular metals. What’s more, the hidden costs of these and other detriments dwarf any upfront savings. The U.S. expends $5 billion annually to repair corroded roads, bridges, and motor vehicles. U.S. medical costs associated with cardiovascular disease (attributable to excessive salt intake) amount to an annual $219 billion tab. These costs are swallowed by citizens rather than taken up by government.
“Cost,” however, ought not be constrained to dollars. The environmental cost of road salt goes deeper. Automobile wheels kick up salt and spray it onto whatever is close-by. When sodium infiltrates roadside soil, it leaches stabilizing trace metals into ground and surface water. This parasitic behavior compromises soil fertility and structure and inhibits vegetation growth.
Because salinized water is dense, it settles in standing water and prevents circulation — a process crucial for oxygen replenishment. When oxygen is not cycled through standing bodies of surface water, fish die and over-stimulated algal growth depletes water oxygen levels. These bodies of water become salty green graveyards.
There are plenty of alternatives to NaCl. The simplest is to keep folks at home, but this option is impractical for essential workers and first responders. Using agro-based alternatives like cheese brine is another. Wisconsin uses cheese brine as a pre-wetting device which latches onto later-applied salt. This smelly brine, however, chokes water bodies and heightens fish kills.
More common alternatives are sand, acetates, and other chlorides. While substitute compounds are more effective than NaCl in lesser quantities, they are costly and cause similar harm. For example, magnesium chloride’s (MgCl2) practical melting temperature is 5 degrees Fahrenheit and it melts faster than other chlorides. Nevertheless, MgCl2 accelerates metal destruction and attacks concrete. Sand, the cheapest option, only increases traction; it does not de-ice.
In New Hampshire, Portsmouth has developed a system using salt brine and mechanical and operational initiatives. Salt brine alone is a simple solution to the road salt problem. Road salt’s efficacy comes from NaCl combining with H2O to cause endothermic melting. When salt is pre-wetted with water, a brine forms and melting becomes instantaneous. The resulting brine is used to pretreat roads — to act like a non-stick pan spray.
Salt brine is still salt-based and carries the same negative attributes road salt does. Salt-licking animals such as deer are attracted to brine-coated roadways and vehicular collisions still occur. Salt brine for pre-treatment and anti-icing nonetheless resolves the road salt problem. Using salt brine reduces bounce and scatter, lowering the direct effects of NaCl on roadside vegetation, bridges, and vehicles. Further, because less salt is required for a brine, it is even cheaper than the already-inexpensive use of solid NaCl. Less salt means reduced monetary, environmental, and human health costs.
Recognizing that efficacy of salt brine as a deicer depends on precise measurements and road temperatures, Portsmouth uses technology and education to buttress its efforts. Pavement temperature sensors, brine spreader calibration technology, and salt reduction trainings are used to ensure that a minimum amount of brine is used to its full potential.
In Portsmouth alone, the combination of using a salt brine to pre-wet and de-ice and technological advancements has reduced overall salt use by 20% and saved the town tens of thousands. If this combination is implemented in towns across the snow belt, these positives would multiply. Less is indeed more when it comes to using salt.
Jillian Houle is a second year law student at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, where she is a member of the Environmental Law Society.
THERE IS NO difference between those on the right whining about voting fraud in New Hampshire that isn’t there and those on the left shrieking about “barriers to voting” that aren’t there. Each side is trying to manipulate the public and government into supporting changes in voting laws that…
EARLIER THIS year I had a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Soon, I will undergo surgery to remove my ovaries and fallopian tubes as my doctors confirmed that I am at a higher risk for ovarian cancer because of exposure to dangerous PFAS chemicals released into our …
AS ONE of the first board certified geriatricians in New Hampshire, I have spent years caring for patients on Medicare. I have had many discussions with patients during their illnesses and have seen how important they felt having Medicare has been. As a former medical director of Blue Cross …
THROUGHOUT this year, I had the privilege of representing the Republican Party as the Election Integrity Counsel for New Hampshire. My job was to work for fair and honest elections in New Hampshire by doing what we could to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.
BELIEVE IT or not, but the Manchester SAS test scores — the state’s standardized test for grades 3 to 8 — have dropped yet again. Instead of recovering from the COVID learning loss, we are falling further behind.
IT SHOULD be obvious in 2023 that domestic violence and child abuse cause long-term negative effects for women and children. In New Hampshire’s family courts, those involved in domestic violence and child abuse are regularly forced — either by judicial fiat or mandatory mediation — into 50/5…
AFTER READING the op-ed in your December 19 edition by Jeanne Shaheen and Cinde Warmington, I was deeply offended and angry. Why? I represent the 400,000+ self-professed Christians who believe in the sanctity of all human life from the moment of conception to natural death.
A SPATE of articles recently in national and local newspapers have described an epidemic of teenage deaths linked to lethal amounts of fentanyl laced into illegally pressed pills masquerading as legitimate Percocet, Xanax, Adderall, etc. Those teenagers died quickly after taking one illicit …
ON DECEMBER 7, 2022, Fred Teeboom, a former alderman and self-represented, took the City of Nashua to the New Hampshire Superior Court for violating Nashua’s spending cap. I had the pleasure of attending part of the hearing. The city brought an entourage from its legal and finance offices. A…