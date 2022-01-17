THE MANCHESTER VA MEDICAL CENTER’S many improvements have given our veterans access to care that is second to none in the area. The veterans who utilize the Medical Center realize what a tremendous metamorphosis has occurred. As we reflect on the Medical Center’s recent improvements and look ahead to still more next year, this is a good time to share this positive story.
Over the last four to five years, the Medical Center has undergone significant changes, not only to the 75-year old building on Smyth Road in which it resides, but also to the medical treatment of our veterans. A new urgent care center and mental health facility will be opening shortly, and a new women’s health facility will be built over the next two years. Each of these changes are being made to provide our veterans with the best care available, and all are testimony to the VA’s commitment to our New Hampshire veterans.
Perhaps even more amazing is that the Medical Center’s staff members and volunteers continue to provide outstanding, uninterrupted patient care during the construction and the challenges imposed by COVID-19. The commitment of the staff and volunteers to do so once again speaks to their dedication and professionalism.
The Medical Center has made excellent progress in all of the many measured indicators. One of the most important of which is the All Employee Survey, which recognized the Manchester VA Medical Center as one of the top three most-improved among medical centers of the same size and complexity. That directly correlates with the outstanding treatment our veterans receive at the Medical Center.
It is important to mention that two of our Veterans Council members have a great deal of expertise regarding the work that the Manchester VA performs every day.
Madeline Dreusicke is an escort and ambassador volunteer with more than 3,000 hours of service. She, like the many other volunteers, is a mainstay to the Manchester VA Medical Center.
Veterans Council member Roger Sevigny was insurance commissioner for the state of New Hampshire for 15 years. He continues to this day to be very active in numerous organizations whose main purpose is the care and health of the residents of New Hampshire and New England.
Madeline and Roger’s collective expertise give the council a unique perspective relative to the tremendous strides made at Manchester VA Medical Center.
The State Veterans Council would like to pass on an outstandingly well done to Kevin Forrest, director of the Manchester VA Medical Center, and all of his employees and volunteers.
This feedback comes from the many veterans we interact with each day. A very poignant example of which happened recently. As two council members were leaving the Medical Center, a veteran asked them if they were a part of the leadership team. They answered that they were not, just proud veterans like himself. The vet then stated that he had moved all around the country in his 85 years and the treatment and care he receives at Manchester VA Medical Clinic is the best he has ever experienced. This is exactly what our veterans deserve.
To all of the Manchester VA Medical Center employees and volunteers, the veterans you treat say, “Thank you for all you do!”
If you are a veteran or family member of a veteran, you may contact the Manchester VA Medical Center at 603-624-4366 to get the latest information regarding the various programs and services available to New Hampshire Veterans.