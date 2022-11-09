VETERANS DAY is for the living. How will you celebrate it?
The observance of Veterans Day and Memorial Day has become less distinguishable in recent years, as if they are two holidays with the same intent. It is important to remember that Memorial Day honors those who died fighting for their country, and Veterans Day commemorates those among us who served in the armed forces.
Since 1919, America has set aside November 11 for its veterans. A year earlier, “on 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour,” the armistice that ended World War I took effect. Accordingly, it was called Armistice Day, until a 1954 law changed the federal holiday to recognize all veterans.
Half a century earlier, America began honoring the Union service-members who were killed during the Civil War on May 30, Decoration Day. After World War I, its name gradually changed to Memorial Day to honor all service-members “who gave the last full measure of devotion” to this nation.
Memorial Day observances are among our most solemn traditions, which are greatly appreciated and steadfastly commemorated by our veterans. In fact, when many veterans receive Memorial Day wishes, they are quick to point out that the holiday is for those who didn’t come home. Similarly, on Veterans Day, it’s important to recognize veterans who are still with us.
Fortunately, to help us honor the veterans in our communities and to celebrate Veterans Day as intended, the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery decided not to hold a ceremony on Veterans Day this year.
For many years, the State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen held a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day. Veterans’ organizations had long requested that the cemetery change the time of the ceremony because they didn’t want to choose between it and Veterans Day events in their communities.
The State Veterans Cemetery listened. Last year, it did not hold a Veterans Day ceremony to allow the local veterans organizations to have events in their communities, as they did in the years before the State Veterans Cemetery. Local veterans organizations were grateful for the opportunity to celebrate Veterans Day locally, with the focus on veterans who are still with us in our communities. This year, once again thanks to the State Veterans Cemetery, veterans’ organizations will have events in their communities. The State Veterans Cemetery will have a brief ceremony on November 10 at 1 p.m. to honor those veterans who have passed on, followed by the flag placement at each grave marker. Local veterans’ organizations were very happy with the turnout of residents at their events last year, and expect even better local resident attendance this year.
As an unknown author penned years ago, “Veterans Day is a time to remember those who served as well as those still serving by a warm greeting of thank you for your service.” Those five words, “thank you for your service,” can be very meaningful to a veteran, and having a conversation about their service can be even more so.
The Adjutant General of New Hampshire, Major General David J. Mikolaities, stated numerous times that the men and women who served this great nation in the armed forces are veterans for life. The Union Leader and local newspapers list Veterans Day events in your town or city. Please attend these events and use them to teach your children and grandchildren that veterans are the reason we are able to enjoy our freedoms.
As a saying about combat goes, “All gave some, some gave all.” Memorial Day is for those who gave all. Veterans Day is for those who gave some. We are grateful to the State Veterans Cemetery for recognizing the distinction between the two holidays, and for giving local communities an opportunity to recognize their veterans. We hope you’ll take advantage of them.
In closing, we would like to recognize Madeline Dreusicke, the State Council’s Family representative, for her 3,000+ hours of volunteer work as an ambassador and escort at the Manchester VA Clinic. It is an honor and a privilege to serve with Madeline.