VETERANS DAY is for the living. How will you celebrate it?

The observance of Veterans Day and Memorial Day has become less distinguishable in recent years, as if they are two holidays with the same intent. It is important to remember that Memorial Day honors those who died fighting for their country, and Veterans Day commemorates those among us who served in the armed forces.

Madeline Dreusicke

Vietnam veteran Jim Adams lives in Pittsfield. Marine Corps veteran Brendan Finn of Newfields served two tours in Afghanistan. U.S. Army veteran Roger Sevigny of Rochester served in Vietnam and attained the rank of colonel. All are members of the New Hampshire Veterans Council.

Sunday, November 06, 2022
Karoline Leavitt: I'll champion NH's small businesses

WHEN GOV. Chris Sununu endorsed my campaign, he said, “Washington is broken, and it won’t get fixed if we keep sending the same people back there.” I couldn’t agree more — and that’s exactly why I decided to run for Congress in the first place.

Friday, November 04, 2022
Rep. Chris Pappas: Serving the people of New Hampshire

WHEN PEOPLE ask me what the best part of being in Congress is, I tell them it’s when I get on the plane to come back home to New Hampshire each week. That’s because I serve the people of New Hampshire, not party leaders in Washington, and it’s by listening to you that I understand the challe…

Thursday, November 03, 2022
Maurice Regan: Fear and loathing canvassing on the campaign trail

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE House of Representatives is, per capita, one of the largest legislative bodies in the world. My town of Pembroke has a population of more than 7,000 and has two representatives. If this were the ratio at the federal level, there would be more than 90,000 members of Congress…

Thad Riley: I believe in Bolduc, he believes in NH

I’VE SPENT this past year on the campaign trail running for governor. From Colebrook to Rindge to Gilford to Hampton to Franconia to Pelham and everywhere else in between, I met thousands of Granite Staters. I’ve been inspired, concerned, and motivated into action by their stories, and it ha…

Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Raymond Buckley: Vote for fighters, vote for Democrats

IN JUST a few short days, Granite Staters from the North Country to the Seacoast have the opportunity to elect strong, responsible leaders who represent our Granite State values. Whether in our federal offices, Executive Council, or state legislature we can elect leaders who will fight for N…

Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Rep. Steven Smith: Democrats have only snake oil to sell

THE BIZARRE and dangerous rhetoric of New Hampshire Democratic candidates for office and the state Democratic Party are a disservice to voters. You deserve to see the full picture. For months, the Democratic messaging machine has latched on to far-fetched, if not fabricated, talking points t…